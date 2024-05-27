Highlights OG Anunoby transformed the Knicks post-trade, contributing to a 20-3 record and a stronger defensive rating of 107.8.

His exceptional defense was highlighted by holding DeMar DeRozan to 2 points on 1-3 shooting in a game against the Bulls.

Anunoby may decline his $20 million player option for a $35-40 million deal, drawing interest from the OKC Thunder eager for a defensive powerhouse.

As he ran down the court on offense with his team down three points, OG Anunoby — a rookie at the time — wasn’t expecting the ball to touch his hands. He wasn’t even expecting the defense to pay much attention to him.

As he turned his head — surprisingly — teammate CJ Miles passed him the ball. With less than 12 seconds left in a do-or-die playoff game on the road, Anunoby took the ball, sent his defender flying with a pump-fake, and nailed a left-wing three-pointer to tie the game at 103.

Anunoby was probably elated after hitting a big shot on a big stage. But what was to follow after was his welcome-to-the-NBA moment.

As he aggressively backpedaled down the court, he was faced with the daunting task of stopping the NBA’s best player LeBron James from adding to his long list of game-winners.

Though he stayed poised and played James as well as possible — it didn’t matter. James hit a buzzer-beater to win the game. The series was effectively over and so was Anunoby’s rookie season.

Six years ago, Anunoby was already being projected as a future two-way stud. Fast-forward to today, No. 8 isn’t solely remembered as the fearless kid who played head-up with prime LeBron James. He’s regarded as one of the most valuable pieces on a winning team.

Anunoby’s Winning Impact

The former NBA champion brought a new identity to New York

Since arriving in New York via trade, Anunoby has become a driving force. He may have been the team’s MVP after Jalen Brunson.

Before acquiring Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors , the Knicks were just a game above .500 (30-29). To finish the season, the New York Knicks went 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup. Previously towards the bottom in overall defense, the Knicks’ team defensive rating leaped to 107.8 after the trade.

Anunoby fit in well with the Knicks right away. He averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 23 regular-season games. He also shot 48.8 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from the 3-point line.

New York Knicks Since Anunoby Trade Category Opp. FG% Opp. PPG Before Trade 48.0 113.9 After Trade 46.4 104.6

He played suffocating defense, like one night against the Chicago Bulls when he held 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan to 2 points on 1-3 shooting.

“I don’t know. The dude’s just a freak of nature. I’m watching the same thing you guys are watching. Just like, 'Oh, wow! Mmm. OK.’'"-Jalen Brunson

Anunoby’s injury in the Knicks’ second-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers was a brutal hit. But as they approach this offseason, New York hopes to bring back Anunoby, who has a player option, and make him a part of the franchise’s long-term plans.

Oklahoma City Thunder Look to Make a Key Move

After a Standout Season, The Market Heats Up for Anunoby

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Anunoby is reportedly expected to decline his $20 million player option for the 2024-25 season and hit free agency this summer. The Knicks forward reportedly seeks a deal reaching the $35-40 million annual range.

Among the teams reportedly interested in landing Anunoby’s services are the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Thunder insider Justin Martinez provided insight on OKC’s outlook this offseason.

“I think Anunoby is the dream player for OKC in free agency. He's a 26-year-old wing who fits the timeline and can defend every position, but there's no shot New York will let him slip away as it continues to chase a title.”

After stunning the NBA world this season, Oklahoma City has arrived and is here to stay. OKC (57-25) became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history for either conference, and the youngest team to ever win a playoff series.

With a 4-2 series loss in the Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder enter the offseason with approximately $35 million in cap space they can use to sign a difference-maker. Anunoby’s preferred contract falls within that range.

Anunoby’s ascension as a former No. 23 pick has been stunning to watch. With a potential laundry list of priorities for New York this summer, retaining Anunoby is near the very top.

For teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are positioned to make their pitch.