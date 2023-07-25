The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in possession of 35 future NBA Draft picks through 2030, with NBA writer Mark Medina believing that it is ‘inevitable’ the organization will look to be somewhat involved in helping facilitate trades for All-Star players such as James Harden and Damian Lillard.

NBA news – Oklahoma City Thunder

Two NBA all-stars in James Harden and Damian Lillard have both been vocal during this off-season about wanting to take their basketball talent elsewhere, with their preferred destinations reported to be the L.A. Clippers and Miami Heat, respectively.

While direct trades with these teams appear to be complicated due to insufficient trade return packages, the Portland Trail Blazers in particular are exploring the possibility of engaging a third team into helping their franchise star reach his chosen destination, as reported by The Oregonian’s Aaron Fentress.

According to Fanspo, as a result of trading away All-Stars Chris Paul, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, among a plethora of other trades over the last few seasons, Oklahoma City have racked up a total of 35 draft picks through 2030, including 16 first-rounders of which 11 are guaranteed.

At this current time, there is no ruling out that OKC may yet still play some part in a blockbuster trade, though, whether they make a play for themselves, or if they simply act as a facilitator for another team to get their target, remains unclear at this time.

Why does Mark Medina think Oklahoma City Thunder could be the key to Harden and Lillard trades?

Due to all their future draft picks as a result of previous blockbuster trades, Medina believes that OKC could be in the mix to help facilitate moves for the all-star players in Harden and Lillard.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I would also pay attention to Oklahoma City [Thunder], not necessarily with Joel Embiid but just all the major dominoes that are waiting to fall with [James] Harden and Damian Lillard.”

“Oklahoma City has so much draft capital and so many enticing young players, it just feels inevitable, that if and when these trades happen, that they're going to get involved at some point.”

“Not to say they're the recipient of those stars, but they could be the bridge that facilitates a trade with other teams because they just have so many attractive assets with young players and draft picks that often help grease the wheels in very tough trade negotiations and discussions.”

Could the OKC become involved in a blockbuster trade such as Harden or Lillard?

Boasted by an albeit young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City are on the rise, and they are already cementing themselves as one of the most exciting young teams to watch in the NBA, with Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale ranking them as the second-best young core in the entire league.

Under the helm of Head Coach Mark Daigneault, OKC managed to secure the 10th seed in a competitive Western Conference despite a 40-42 record, and after winning their first play-in tournament game vs. the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans, they ultimately fell short of their playoff aspirations in their second play-in game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As a result, they secured the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, in which they traded draft rights with the No. 10 pick held by the Dallas Mavericks, and adding Cason Wallace to their roster.

Looking ahead, the Thunder have a plethora of picks in which they could use as leverage in future trades to bring in either an elite all-star talent, or a group of seasoned veterans who could provide locker room experience and help nurture a roster that is on the cusp of being a playoff contender.

Although they are only likely to be used to help facilitate moves to their chosen destinations, there is no ruling out that the Oklahoma City Thunder could yet make a play themselves to try and lure one of the aforementioned unhappy superstars.

After all, the Thunder possess the ability to put together one of the best trade packages in the entire NBA, and their future looks very bright indeed, whether that is with or without Damian Lillard or James Harden, but at this point it looks as though they may hold the key to such deals materializing, period.