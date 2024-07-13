Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder are aiming to win their first NBA championship after improving their roster over the offseason.

Sam Presti's savvy deals over the years have secured the franchise's future success.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines as a top-five NBA player and the cornerstone of this franchise for many years to come.

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished the 2023-24 NBA season as the top seed in the western conference, finishing 17 games better than the 2022-23 season where they missed the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament. They were able to advance to the second round of the playoffs this past season, but were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Heading into this next season, they are boasting an improved roster, and will attempt to compete for a championship. They have a roster capable of competing and securing a championship, which would be the first for the franchise since they relocated from Seattle to Oklahoma City before the 2008-09 NBA season.

As one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder already have a plethora of talent already on their roster as well as plenty of future draft picks. Despite the new CBA that limits the continuity of expensive teams, their chances of competing for a while are looking bright. Their championship window has started and should last awhile.

Elite Front Office and Coaching Staff

Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault should steer the team in the right direction

One of the most important things for a franchise to have in the NBA is a front office that knows how to rebuild while focusing on the future as well. There is nobody better in the business than Sam Presti, who has collected an abundance of assets through smart trades. He helped the Thunder pull off one of the most unbalanced trades in NBA history when he traded Paul George at his peak for a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and multiple draft picks.

Championship windows always look larger for teams that are younger, but with a challenging CBA that could limit draft picks in the future, managing assets and salaries has become tougher than ever before. If there is a front office that is able to tackle the tough task, it is Presti and the Thunder.

Presti has made several deals to strengthen the Thunder's roster beyond the deal for Gilgeous-Alexander, including trading for an impactful defender in Alex Caruso late in June.

Presti has been active in the trade market every season and has stacked up many draft picks through the 2030 draft. He has gathered 12 first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps in that period, as well as 19 second-round picks.

With the new CBA, those picks will be extremely valuable as contending teams will need to make smart selections in order to extend their championship windows. Presti also deserves credit for signing Mark Daigneault as head coach, who has helped steer the franchise around since he was hired before the 2020-21 season.

Thunder's record since hiring Mark Daigneault Season Record 2020-21 22-50 2021-22 24-58 2022-23 40-42 2023-24 57-25

Daigneault has been a huge part of the Thunder organization in guiding the team to where they have reached today. He has improved in wins every season since he has been the coach of the organization, as they climbed from the bottom of the Western Conference to a first seed finish during the 2023-24 season.

His guidance to his team this past season led to him winning the Coach of the Year award, the first for the franchise since Scott Brooks won the award in the 2009-10 season.

A Bonafide Superstar

Gilgeous-Alexander is a top five player

The most integral part of a championship team is having a true superstar player. There are few teams throughout the history of the NBA that were able to win a championship without a superstar at the helm. Luckily for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the superstar leap already. Not only has he made the leap, but he has proved to be a top-five player in the entire NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished runner-up in MVP voting during the 2023-24 season, only behind Nikola Jokic , who has now won the award in three of the last four seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander put up a ridiculous statline while having extremely impressive efficiency for a guard.

Of all guards that shot at least five field goal attempts per game, Gilgeous-Alexander had the fifth best shooting percentage. What's more impressive is that his teammate Jalen Williams was one of the players that was more efficient.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats League rank PPG 30.1 3rd SPG 2.0 2nd PER 29.3 3rd WS 14.6 2nd BPM 9.0 4th

Making a superstar jump is a very difficult leap to take for players and there are many young studs with potential who never reach their ceiling. Gilgeous-Alexander has done that and continues to exceed that point.

He set career highs in steals per game, assists per game and field goal percentage, all while lowering his turnovers per game. His game is becoming more refined, especially as the Thunder's roster continues to improve.

Complimentary Players Through Draft and Free Agency

The Thunder have drafted well and signed significant pieces

Both Williams and Chet Holmgren were drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, and both of them look to be on track to becoming All-Stars in the future. Williams had a stellar season that was worthy of an All-Star appearance, but in a stacked Western Conference, those spots aren't easy to snag.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren - 2023-24 season Category Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren PPG 19.1 16.5 RPG 4.0 7.9 APG 4.5 2.4 FG% 54.0% 53.0% 3P% 42.7% 37.0%

Williams and Holmgren were the best players for the Thunder besides Gilgeous-Alexander last season. Williams' improvement from his rookie year was extremely impressive, and he finished fourth in the Most Improved Player award voting.

He raised his numbers in nearly every statistical category. Holmgren had an impressive rookie season, finishing second place for the Rookie of the Year award behind the young sensation Victor Wembanyama .

Due to Presti's strong rebuilding tactics, their depth was among the best in the entire association last season. The five players off the Thunder's bench with the most minutes per game last season all shot over 39.5 percent from three, all of which were in the top 50 among all players.

This offseason, the Thunder strengthened their roster with a trade for defensive wing Alex Caruso . They traded Josh Giddey , who has potential but didn't compliment the Thunder's roster as much as Caruso does.

They also signed former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who is coming off his best season in the NBA. He proved to be a great two-way player, averaging over a steal and a block per game while shooting 64.4 percent from the field. He will also provide the Thunder with some size at the center position, something they lacked last season.