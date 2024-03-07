Highlights Josh Giddey's offensive struggles make him dispensable for the Thunder in a draft that offers suitable replacements.

Despite Giddey's setbacks, his organic chemistry with the team and value in the current setup offer a case for keeping him.

The Thunder are in a strong position, thanks to Sam Presti, whether they replace Giddey or trust in his growth as a player.

Josh Giddey has been one of the most polarizing figures in all of the NBA this season.

Even outside of his issues off the court, Giddey has been subject to the most criticism in a season that’s been filled with good news for the Oklahoma City Thunder. From being an unquestionable key piece to the Thunder’s bright future, he’s become expendable in the eyes of many, with some even calling for him to start playing off the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Thunder's offensive rating increased by 1.4 when Giddey is off the court.

There are still those who believe in Giddey, but the Thunder do have options in case they choose to move on from him. There’s always the option of trading him for a cleaner fit beside their big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, or even drafting a replacement this upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

What way should the Thunder go? Let’s take a look at both sides of the coin.

The Case for Replacing Josh Giddey

The lack of offensive progression is alarming

Giddey’s lack of a jump shot has been his weakness even before he was drafted. His value was always with his elite passing and vision. The idea was for him to develop his jumper while he continued to leverage his playmaking chops to make an impact.

Ideas don’t always turn out into reality. Giddey’s lack of progression on the offensive end is proof of that.

Josh Giddey’s Lack of Year-to-Year Progression Category 2022-2023 2023-2024 BPM +1.2 +0.3 WS/48 .081 .078 3PAr 20.9% 28.5% EFG% 51.6% 50.2% USG% 23.9% 21.7% AST% 29.3% 23.2%

After a promising sophomore year that saw Giddey establish himself as a true net-positive player, he’s taken a step back in almost all advanced metrics. He’s become less effective at delivering wins, even though the Thunder have won more games this season. His involvement on the offensive end has dipped, but his efficiency has followed suit.

A big part of this drop in efficiency is because of his increased three-point attempt rate. Having more three-point attempts should be a testament to an improved offensive game. In Giddey’s case, it actually shows his decreased responsibility handling the ball, having to play off-ball beside Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander. This has also led to a decrease in his assist percentage, which is counterintuitive to the entire idea of maximizing Josh Giddey.

That’s the thing; at this point in time, Giddey’s no longer a priority in the Thunder offense. The leaps Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams have taken as creators on the offensive end have left Giddey in a role he isn’t comfortable in. He can cut, and he can grab rebounds, but his lack of consistent shooting from the outside makes him dispensable.

The Thunder have their options to replace him, especially through the NBA Draft. They have two lottery picks in the upcoming 2024 Draft with some good options on the board should they choose to draft a guard to replace Giddey. In GIVEMESPORT’s 2024 NBA Mock Draft, Giddey’s fellow Australian Johnny Furphy is projected to go to the Thunder. Furphy is a knockdown shooter whose ability to space the floor would fit in OKC’s five-out offense.

There are other guards they could opt to choose as well. Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham adds even more speed and creation to an already-loaded OKC backcourt. Dalton Knecht of Tennessee is an NBA-ready prospect the Thunder can slot in on day one as a shooter.

Giddey is valuable, but not that valuable. The Thunder have their options should they choose to move on from him.

The Case for Keeping Josh Giddey

It’s tough to beat organically built chemistry

The Thunder weren’t expected to be in championship contention this early. Whatever they’re experiencing this season is advanced from the original timeline they intended to have. The leaps Williams and Holmgren have gone through should be the exception. What Giddey is experiencing is the norm.

It’s inevitable for any young player to go through some form of slump in his career and it’s fair to assume Giddey is going through that right now. It’s a lot of change he has to go through, both in terms of his skillset and just overall expectations at this stage of his career.

At present, Giddey is struggling as an individual. In terms of the big picture and the team he’s in, Giddey is in a great place.

The 2023-2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Category Stat ORTG 119.2 DRTG 111.5 Net RTG +7.6 EFG% 57.5% AST% 59.9%

The Thunder have a good thing going and Giddey is a part of that. Plenty of pundits champion teams to take advantage of championship windows that suddenly open up, but there has to be value in keeping your cards close to your chest before making a dramatic move.

It would be fair for the Thunder to give Giddey a shot. Aside from having a talented group of players around him, he also has an elite coaching staff that can aid in his continued development on both ends of the floor.

Plus, the draft doesn’t have to be for replacing Giddey. Instead, the Thunder can opt to provide Giddey with a suitable lob threat such as our projected 10th overall pick for the Thunder, Yves Missi. Adding Missi to the fray provides different opportunities for Giddey outside of the Thunder’s core 5-out setup. Playmakers thrive in creative situations. Missi’s presence gives Giddey additional color to use in painting his version of the Thunder’s offense.

Wherever the Thunder Go, They’re In a Great Spot

Sam Presti has put them in an amazing place

As long as the Thunder don’t trade Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren because they’re too scared of paying the luxury tax, it’s safe to say they’re in a good place for years to come.

Josh Giddey’s presence on the court isn’t some sort of deal-breaker for the Thunder’s championship aspirations. He just presents a current weakness that can be solved, whether it be through replacing him or by holding on and trusting in his natural growth as a player.

If you told a Thunder fan in 2020 that their team would be championship contenders atop one of the most loaded Western Conferences in years, they probably would have laughed at you. That speaks to the excellence of Sam Presti. From the ground up, he’s put the Thunder in a position with a multitude of options.

Win now? Win later? The choice belongs to Presti.