Highlights Young Thunder team excels defensively

Inexperience in playoffs may hinder success

Tough first-round matchups expected for Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the best basketball the franchise has seen since the Kevin Durant days.

Sitting at 37-17, the Thunder are a game and a half behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for first place in the Western Conference. They have won 10 of their last 14 games and with the 24th toughest schedule for the rest of the season, all signs point to a strong finish.

The Thunder have one of the youngest rosters in the league and are poised to have a dynastical run behind their emerging stars. However, the 2024 Playoffs will be filled with teams who have playoff experience and star power, and in their first test, Oklahoma City might get overwhelmed.

Young but ready

Youth movement leads to a talented roster and defense

The Thunder have the second-youngest team in the NBA with an average age of just over 24 years old. They are fast, versatile, and led by a player many regard as a top-10 player in the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and a player in Chet Holmgren who has already established himself as a franchise-building piece as a rookie.

Every night, they show the ability to go toe-to-toe with some of the league's top contenders. They are 3-1 against last year's champions, Denver Nuggets, 2-1 against the Timberwolves, and have wins against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder currently have the fourth-best defensive rating in the league at 111.9. After leading the league in forced turnovers in the 2022-2023 season, the Thunder appear to have continued that trend heading into this season. The addition of Holmgren coupled with the existing talent rounded out a group of young, athletic, and versatile defenders capable of thriving in today's space-centric NBA.

With so many players on rookie contracts, the time for the Thunder to strike is now. But what may be considered one of their biggest strengths, may also turn out to be their biggest weakness.

They are young. Young in the sense of average age and young in the sense of playoff experience. And when it comes to post-season experience, most players on the Thunder roster have none.

Regular Season PPG and Playoff Experience Player Age PPG Playoff Experience Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25 31.1 13 Games Chet Holmgren 21 16.7 0 Games Jalen Williams 22 19.2 0 Games Josh Giddey 21 11.5 0 Games

Sure, the Thunder made the 2023 Play-In Tournament after finishing the regular season 40-42 and earning the 10th seed. They edged out the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 thanks to 25+ point performances from Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Luguentz Dort.

The Thunder would fall to the Timberwolves 120-95 in the second round of the tournament. Outside those two games, most Thunder players have yet to experience the intensity of the NBA playoffs.

A different animal

The playoffs present a test most Thunder players have not taken

Players known to dominate the regular season often fall flat in the post-season. Look no further than players like James Harden, who averages 24.4 points per game during the regular season, only to see that number drop to 22.7 in the playoffs coupled with critiques of his play still translating to post-season play.

Questions around Harden's ability to dominate in the playoffs have followed him since he first struggled with the Houston Rockets in the post-season. Except for Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, and Bismack Biyombo, no other Thunder player has played in a playoff game. No other player has encountered the monster of playoff intensity.

Rotations are sharper, defense is played with more physicality and star players play in the games they are healthy for instead of resting as they do in the regular season.

Youth and inexperience make for a deadly duo come playoff time. Any other year and the Thunder could rely on talent alone to beat a lower-seeded team to advance to the second round. Not this year. With a potentially back-heavy Western Conference, the Thunder may face a significant threat in the first round.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Dallas Mavericks all have a chance of being the Thunder's first-round opponent. Teams such as the Phoenix Suns and Pelicans are also close enough in the standings to be potential first-round match-ups. Seeds five through 10 sit within five games of each other exiting the All-Star break.

Teams like the Lakers and Warriors possess the requisite star power and championship pedigree to overwhelm the young but talented Thunder. Teams like the Mavericks and Suns possess the star power and overall playoff experience to separate themselves from the Thunder. Teams with hundreds of games of playoff experience on their resume stand in the way of the Thunder taking the next step in becoming contenders.

While the future is as bright for the Thunder as it is for any other team in the league, their time has not come yet. Too many talented, battle-tested teams lie in the path before the Thunder and, while they could advance to prove doubters wrong, all signs point to an early playoff exit.