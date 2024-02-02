Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder's offensive system, centered around their young and talented players, makes it a formidable opponent.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the biggest surprise in the NBA. After failing to make the playoffs for the last three seasons, it seems that the rebuild is finally complete. The Thunder currently holds the third-best record in the NBA at 33-15, while boasting a top-five offense and defense. It's not just coasting off of bad teams, they’ve gotten quality wins over the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

What makes this team so dangerous? One could point to star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s currently third in the MVP race, or Chet Holmgren, who’s in the DPOTY race as a rookie, or even sophomore Jalen Williams, who’s currently the fourth-best three-point shooter in the league by percentage.

Well, it’s all the above, and more. While the Thunder have a large array of young, talented players, it’s the offensive system designed around their complementary and individual skill sets that makes this team such a formidable opponent, and one that’s extremely difficult to prepare against.

In the driver's seat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the league in drives per game (23.4)

What makes the Thunder offense so dangerous? Well, they're generating the highest quality three-point shot attempts, and it's converting them at a 38.9 percent rate. In addition, nine of their players are shooting 40 percent or better from three. But how are they generating these looks?

The Thunder are great at attacking the rim. They're extremely good at breaking down defenses and forcing rotations, leading to a lot of open looks for their shooters.

The Thunder lead the NBA in drives by a large margin, averaging 62.8 per game, far surpassing any other team. To put this into perspective, consider that the difference in drives between the Thunder and the second most frequent driving team, the Indiana Pacers, is greater than the disparity between the Pacers and the 14th most frequent driving team.

Not only does the Thunder drive a lot, but they also drive so efficiently. It averages the most points and assists generated from these possessions, and it's third in field goal percentage despite such a high number of attempts.

A lot of this success can be credited to Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP candidate has gotten so efficient at getting to the rim, averaging 23.4 drives per game. He’s averaging 17.1 points from these attacks on 56.4 percent shooting. His ability to break down opposing defenses results in easy looks for his teammates as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drive Stats Year by Year Season Drives PPG APG FGP 2021-2022 23.9 13.9 1.8 49.1 2022-2023 23.9 17.1 1.6 51.8 2023-2024 23.4 17.1 2.1 56.4

Look at the play below. Gilgeous-Alexander easily blows past the on-ball defender trying to go over the screen and gets four different Timberwolves players to collapse onto him, leading to an open three for Kenrich Williams.

And that was against the number one defense in the NBA. Imagine what he’s able to do against any other team in the league.

The pick-and-roll with Gilgeous-Alexander is just so deadly. Not only does he have an extremely quick first step to punish defenders going over screens, but he’s gotten extremely good at recognizing when to reject screens to catch opposing defenders off guard as well. This versatility makes it extremely difficult to guard him, and he's taking advantage of even the slightest lapse in defense.

Even if defenders block his driving lane, Gilgeous-Alexander still excels in isolation. He's fourth in the league in attempts and converts 51 percent of his isolation field goals. He has a solid mid-range game, ranking 12th in the league in attempts at 50 percent efficiency.

As seen above, he doesn't even have to settle for mid-range, since he can easily blow past his defender. If a help-defender chooses not to recover, and instead doubles Gilgeous-Alexander, he's good enough of a passer to find the open man. He's averaging a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

A team effort

Five players averaging double-digit points

As good as Gilgeous-Alexander has been, he's not the only reason for the Thunder's success. What makes the team so terrifying is that each player's skill set is so complementary to one another, and their offensive system takes advantage of that.

No team in the league utilizes stretch bigs better than the Thunder. In a lot of the pick-and-roll sets, you'll notice that their centers are rarely setting up the screen. Instead, they're typically positioned in the corners.

This accomplishes two things. First, it takes the opposing big man away from the paint, which opens up the driving lane. Second, it creates a defensive dilemma. If the opposing big man stays on the perimeter, they give up an open layup. If they decide to recover to the paint, they give up an open three. A lot of times they end up hesitating between the two, and the Thunder are so good at exploiting these split-second windows, as seen below.

The combination of elite three-pointing shooting alongside the ability to attack the rim makes it so difficult for teams to adjust. The Thunder excels at spread pick and rolls because their ball handlers are so effective at utilizing the space created by their shooters, and the shooters can get open looks as a result of the ball handler's ability to draw pressure when they attack the rim.

One other thing to notice is that the Thunder has multiple players in the starting lineup that are capable of being the primary ball handler. In the play above, it's Williams running the point while Gilgeous-Alexander sets the screen. Other times, Josh Giddey can facilitate the offense. Because they have so many different attacking and facilitating options, their offensive schemes become flexible and interchangeable, making it a nightmare for opposing teams to adjust to.

Even the players without the ball are doing a great job at creating confusion for opposing defenses. The Thunder love to move around, and in these moments of chaos, they're able to take advantage of small openings. They generate the fourth most points per cut possession in the league.

In the play below, the handoff between Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander is prevented. Gilgeous-Alexander then moves to the corner to drag his defender out while Williams starts his drive. The opposing defense tries to collapse to prevent the layup but Holmgren has already rolled to the basket and gets a free dunk.

From elite spacing to effective off-ball movement, the Thunder are perfecting the modern NBA offense, and it's so fun to watch. This young core has played less than a single season together, and yet they already mesh together so well. It's going to be exciting to see how they continue to develop as a unit as they continue to improve as individual players.