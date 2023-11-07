Highlights Chet Holmgren's multidimensional skill set is impressing NBA journalist Mark Medina, and he believes the rookie will thrive in the league regardless of his weight.

Despite being the second-youngest team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder have started the season strong with a 4-3 record and impressive performances from their young players.

After recovering from a foot injury, Chet Holmgren has made an explosive start to his NBA career, showcasing his versatility and emerging as a potential franchise star for the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a great start to the season, of which they currently boast a 4-3 winning record through the first seven games of the season. One player that has particularly impressed NBA journalist Mark Medina is Chet Holmgren, who in his rookie season has put on a full display of his ‘multidimensional’ skill set and is very quickly emerging as a young star. Despite comments made NBA big Nikola Jokić about needing to put on some more weight, Medina argues that if the 21-year-old continues to use his length and develop his fundamentals, then he will still ‘thrive’ in this league no matter how bulky he is or isn’t.

Young Thunder team

Led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder boasts a wealth of young talent across the roster with Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort to name a few. Although statistically they are listed as the second-youngest team in the NBA with an average age of 23.4 years, OKC have so far started the season playing beyond their years. With the lowest average of league experience at 2.4 years, this young Oklahoma team could be forgiven if they were battling at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a losing record. However, they currently sit in the number six seed with a 4-3 record while having to play against some of the giants in the Western Conference including both the Denver Nuggets and a thrilling match-up against the Golden State Warriors, where had it not been for a Steph Curry floater with 0.2 seconds to go, they would have entered overtime.

The same couldn’t have been said for their match with the reigning champions Nuggets, though, where an eagerly anticipated matchup between Finals MVP Nikola Jokić and rookie Holmgren turned into a clinic of dominance by the Serbian big. Despite posting 19 points and grabbing four rebounds, the Gonzaga alum just couldn’t get any stops on the defensive end of the floor, much like many others who have tried to guard the 284lbs center. Nevertheless, Jokic was quick to praise the 21-year-old after the game, commenting on his "unique" talent, but also suggesting he needs to get "a little bit fatter". When drafted No. 2 overall in 2022, the seven-foot-one forward was listed as 195lbs, but since joining the NBA, he is now reported as being 208lbs, gaining 13lbs overall.

Medina – Holmgren ‘hasn’t missed a beat at all’

Medina is impressed by Holmgren’s start to the season where he has put on some dominant displays despite having sat out the entirety of his rookie season last year due to injury. In light of Jokic’s comments about him needing to up his weight, the journalist believes that his ‘multidimensional’ skill set is what will help the young man to thrive in the league for years to come.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I guess technically, he's not a rookie or he is a rookie, because he didn't play his rookie season because of his injuries. But he has shown that he hasn't missed a beat at all. He really took his time with rehabbing his injuries and he shows that he has all the skill sets to thrive. Now, similar to Victor Wembanyama, guys are trying to test him because of his physicality and Nikola Jokic was saying he needs to get fatter. But I think Chet Holmgren is not letting that get to him where he knows it's about his skills with everything else. And while he still needs to, and has, done the work to build up his strength and put on some weight, he knows that his bread and butter is going to be all those multidimensional skills with using his length, using his fundamentals, and his positional versatility to thrive in the NBA as opposed to worrying about becoming this bulky big man.”

Explosive start to the season

After being drafted at No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the seven-foot-one center was forced to miss out on the entirety of his rookie season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury to his right foot which required surgery.

Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga college statistics Minutes Played 26.9 Points 14.1 Assists 1.9 Rebounds 9.9 Steals 0.8 Blocks 3.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Now he has made a full recovery, his career in the NBA has been able to begin and although it is still very early on, he looks to be every bit of the player that OKC thought they were getting him when they drafted the former Gonzaga man after a one-and-done season. Through his first seven games, he is leading the young team in both rebounds (6.3) and blocks (2.4), while also contributing 17.0 points and 2.7 assists on 55.7 percent from the field. He has already begun to establish himself as an elite perimeter scorer as well, knocking down an impressive 53.8 percent from behind the arc on 3.7 three-point attempts per game. He is the team’s second-highest scorer behind only All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25.7).

However, perhaps his most impressive performance in a Thunder uniform came in only his second career game in the league, where against the Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers, Holmgren put up a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double while also grabbing seven blocks, breaking OKC’s rookie block record that was previously held by a three-way tie of Aleksej Pokusevski (2021), Dennis Johnson (1977) and Tom Burleson (1975) who each got six. In that same game he went three-for-four from downtown for 75 percent on the night.

It is already clear to see that Chet Holmgren is emerging as a young star in this league, and with the right development and coaching behind him, he certainly has the potential to establish himself as one of the elite bigs in the game. Although he weighs only 208lbs, his weight is seemingly a non-factor as his versatile skill set and work ethic shine through. The Oklahoma City Thunder may indeed have another franchise star on their hands to pair alongside SGA, ultimately setting a high ceiling for this young, but talented, team. While not necessarily expected to make the playoffs, doing so would hardly be a surprise, and they are certainly a team to keep an eye on as this regular season progresses.