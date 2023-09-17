Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's emergence as the Thunder's talisman has prevented them from being at the bottom of the standings and competing for a high draft pick.

SGA was the Thunder's leading scorer and played a significant role in their successful season, averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

With SGA leading the team, the Thunder have the potential to make a splash in a competitive Western Conference and secure an automatic playoff spot. The new era of the Oklahoma City Thunder has arrived.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, but led by the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as their talisman, they also potentially have one of the most talented groups. Without the 25-year-old on the team, though, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t believe they would have yet been in contention for the playoffs.

NBA news – Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have largely made headlines over the last few seasons due to their front-office decisions, and not their play on-the-court, with general manager Sam Presti managing to accumulate an impressive 15 first-round NBA Draft picks and 21 second-rounders over the next seven seasons, per Real GM.

Throughout the off-season the Thunder have largely remained quiet. But with their lead talisman playing in the FIBA World Cup led Canada to a 2024 Olympics berth, their first since 2000, and their first FIBA tournament medal after picking up the bronze, per Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer.

The former Kentucky guard signed a five-year, $172 million maximum rookie extension with the team back in 2021, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and is set to be eligible for a supermax extension in 2026 if he remains at the All-NBA level. According to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, with the way the salary caps are rising, SGA has a real chance to become the NBA’s first $400 million player.

How has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impacted the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Medina believes that if it wasn’t for SGA, then OKC would have been competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery and not for a spot in the play-in tournament. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“In some ways, it exceeded their expectations because when they made that tough decision to trade Paul George to the Clippers and they got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they knew that he was going to be a young talent. He had already proven himself in the league, but they were also bracing for a pretty lengthy rebuild. While they certainly have been in that mode with collecting assets and forms of young players and draft picks, the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has unleashed his potential to a higher level has shown that it's almost impossible for the Thunder to be at the bottom of the standings”. “There's a reason that they were in the play-in tournament last season - because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, where if you removed him they would have probably been a team that would have been competing for ping pong balls in the NBA lottery”.

How did SGA perform last season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for a season which could defy expectations after going from 24 wins two seasons ago to 40 wins, an increase of 16 in just one season. It was no fluke that the Oklahoma City Thunder got through to the play-in tournament by securing the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, largely due to the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 32.6 Points 21.1 Assists 4.5 Rebounds 4.6 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .484 Three-Point Percentage (%) .347 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per ESPN, last season SGA was the Thunder’s leading points scorer with 31.4 per game, which was the fourth-highest in the NBA behind only Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. He also led his team in steals, averaging 1.6 a game, also the fourth-highest in the league. He further contributed 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 68 regular season games. The Canadian ranked sixth overall in the NBA for efficiency, with a rating of 30.5. Furthermore, the Thunder ranked fifth overall for points scored, averaging 117.5 points per game.

With his off-season spent with Team Canada at the FIBA World Cup, SGA has shown on the world stage what he can do. Averaging 24.5 points per game on 54.4% shooting and leading his team to the bronze medal after edging out Team USA, he earned a place on the FIBA All-Star five for his efforts.

With a roster that also includes 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Rising-Star winner, Josh Giddey, and Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren who is still eligible for rookie status after missing the entirety of last season with a foot injury, the OKC are expected to make even further strides. The team led by Mark Daigneault will be hoping they can find success in a competitive Western Conference, and with SGA on the team, sealing an automatic playoff place is a real possibility.

The NBA should be on notice as this team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the potential to do something special. Welcome to the new era of the Oklahoma City Thunder.