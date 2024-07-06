Highlights The Thunder's aggressive moves and smart additions make them a contender for the 2024-25 NBA championship.

Nikola Topic's potential impact may not be seen immediately due to his torn ACL, while Dillon Jones could make an immediate impact.

Trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein address key areas of concern, further strengthening the team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were not ready to sit on their laurels this offseason. The team proved to be much further along in their rebuild than many expected last season, making the jump from a Play-In team during the 2022-23 season to the top seed in the Western Conference in 2023-24.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as an MVP candidate this past season, elevating himself into the discussion of the very best players in the NBA . Chet Holmgren delivered on expectations in a big way during his rookie season. If it were not for the generational talent that is Victor Wembanyama , Holmgren could very well have been the Rookie of the Year.

The core continues to fill out nicely as well. Jalen Williams has proven that he has every opportunity to grow into a star in the league. Luguentz Dort continues to be one of the scariest perimeter defenders across the association. Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe both proved themselves to be capable contributors too.

The Thunder finished 2023-24 with a record of 57-25. They barreled through the New Orleans Pelicans , eliminating them in a prompt four-game sweep. However, they met their match in the second round, going down to the eventual Western Conference Champion in the Dallas Mavericks .

Thunder executive vice president & general manager Sam Presti knew the issues that faced his team moving forward. Presti has carried a reputation as one of the best general managers in the league for quite some time. No one would have blamed him if the approach Presti took was a patient one.

However, Presti got aggressive and made moves. There was no massive blockbuster trade or signing. Instead, Presti opted for simple, smart, and calculated additions that should fit well with the team. Oklahoma City should have every opportunity to compete for an NBA championship in the 2024-25 season.

NBA Draft

The Thunder made some sneaky good additions

The main story of the NBA Draft will be what they did with the 12th overall pick. They drafted Serbian guard Nikola Topic . This selection does deserve a lot of applause, but Topić's impact on the Thunder will likely not be seen for some time.

There is a good chance that Topić, similarly to Holmgren, will miss his entire rookie year due to the torn ACL he suffered. For all intents and purposes, 2024-25 will probably be a redshirt season for him. In due time, this may prove to be a stroke of genius by Presti and the Thunder, but it will likely not be much of a factor in the upcoming year.

However, one of the players who could make an immediate impact in the rotation for the Thunder is the 26th pick in the draft, Dillon Jones .

Dillon Jones – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 SPG 2.0 FG% 48.9 3P% 32.4

Jones was a star at Weber State. He displayed some serious defensive chops, while also playing a healthy all-around game offensively. At twenty-two years old, Jones will come into the league ready to be an immediate contributor. If his three-point shots fall with regularity, it should not be a surprise to see him find his way into the Thunder's rotation next season.

Trading Josh Giddey For Alex Caruso

The Thunder made out like bandits to start the offseason

The Thunder had a problem that needed to be addressed heading into the offseason and that problem was Josh Giddey . It had become abundantly clear that he did not fit into this roster anymore.

In the Thunder's series against the Mavericks, Giddey was being phased out of the rotation. After playing 25.1 minutes per game during the regular season, Giddey only saw the court for 12.6 minutes per game against the Mavericks.

Giddey's biggest strength as a player is demanding of him to be operating with the ball in his hands. However, allowing Giddey ample opportunity to run the offense was never going to be possible, considering the Thunder's best offense would always involve Gilgeous-Alexander as the main operator.

As such, there would always be a ceiling to the type of impact Giddey could have on the team when sharing the court with Gilgeous-Alexander, due to the overall limitations of his game. Giddey was reportedly asked to come off the bench for the team, and he was not a fan of that proposal.

The Thunder made the right call and decided to move on from Giddey. They received excellent value in return for their efforts, acquiring Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls .

Alex Caruso – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 10.8 RPG 3.8 APG 3.5 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0 FG% 46.8 3P% 40.8

The Thunder were a strong defensive unit all year. They had the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA during the regular season. They carried that success over to the NBA Playoffs , where they had the second-best rating in that regard.

The rich got richer at that end of the basketball court. Caruso will likely slot into the starting lineup upon arrival, and not only provide excellent value as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, but good scoring support and a much cleaner fit than Giddey on the offensive end.

The Big Free Agency Splash

The Thunder used their cap space wisely, addressing two major areas of concern

Oklahoma City went into free agency and signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million contract. There are so many reasons to love this fit.

Isaiah Hartenstein – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 7.8 RPG 8.3 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.1 FG% 64.4

The Thunder struggled mightily in the rebounding department. They ranked 27th in rebounds per game during the regular season. Hartenstein should offer an immediate boost there.

Furthermore, Hartenstein addresses the bigger concerns of Thunder's defensive struggles against bigs. With players like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis in the conference, plus the twin towers of the Minnesota Timberwolves , the Thunder will come up against a lot of size in any championship push.

Hartenstein offers them lineup versatility and someone who can be asked to guard these more physical players that the slender Holmgren can struggle against. This was as good of an addition as they could have made with the cap space they had.

Presti went into the offseason with an already great team that needed to plug a few holes. Those holes have been plugged and remodeled. The Thunder should be one of the most dangerous teams in the league in the 2024-25 season.

