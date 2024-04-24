Highlights
- The 2023-34 NBA season is marked by notable league parity, meaning there is no clear-cut favorite, especially in the Western Conference.
- The OKC Thunder are aiming to become the youngest NBA championship team.
- The Thunder, despite their youth, have excelled against top teams and secured the top seed in the West.
This NBA season has featured the most parity in the league in recent memory. Following the Play-In Tournament, the playoff participants were officially decided, and the balance in today's game was put on full display. In the Eastern Conference, the two-seed New York Knicks and the eight-seed Miami Heat were separated by just four wins in the regular season. In the West, the number one Oklahoma City Thunder are facing the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, who they beat in the standings by just eight wins.
While there are Finals favorites on both sides of the bracket — the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in the West and the 64-18 Boston Celtics in the East — there are numerous teams in both conferences that could win the title without it being an absolute shocker. This year's Thunder are in an interesting spot as a one-seed that's not the favorite to make it out of their conference.
While the Thunder have FanDuel's third-best odds to win the title at +1500 following their Game 1 win over the Pelicans, they're significant underdogs compared to the Celtics at +130 and the Nuggets at +240. There are endless rationales for how a sportsbook sets their odds, but these five stats might explain why Vegas and the NBA world are a bit conflicted on such a dominant regular-season team.
1 The Thunder Would Be the Youngest Team in NBA History to Win the Title
The 1976-77 Trail Blazers currently hold the title with an average age of 24.19 years
This year, the Thunder became the youngest team in NBA history to secure the first seed in their conference, which they accomplished with an average roster age of 23.9 years. Now, they're aiming to become the youngest team ever to win the championship.
|
Youngest teams to win NBA championship
|
Team
|
Average Age in Years
|
1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers
|
24.19
|
1955-56 Philadelphia Warriors
|
25.58
|
1979-80 Los Angeles Lakers
|
25.71
|
1954-55 Syracuse Nationals
|
25.86
|
1951-52 Minneapolis Lakers
|
25.94
While there have been quite a few juvenile squads to win it all in the NBA, none have been as fresh as Oklahoma City. Normally, even the younger teams will keep a few sage veterans around to provide mentorship, confidence, and support for their fledgling stars, but that's not really the case with the Thunder. Gordon Hayward, who they acquired at the trade deadline, turned 34 in March, but the oldest player to suit up for more than 40 games for OKC this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Not only are the Thunder young, but their best players are among the youngest on the team. Their top three players, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, currently have an average age of 23.6 years, which would make them by far the youngest triumvirate to lead their team to a title if they accomplish their mission this postseason.
2 Eight Players Made Playoffs Debut in Game 1
Only three Thunder players had prior playoff experience: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Gordon Hayward
Not only are the Thunder extremely young, but they're also essentially brand new to the NBA playoffs and its bright lights. Wunderkind teams like OKC haven't fared well in the postseason historically, especially if they don't have extensive experience in the playoffs.
The three Thunder players that have been to the playoffs before had a combined 48 postseason games under their belt heading into Game 1 against the Pelicans. 29 of those came from Hayward. The two times that Gilgeous-Alexander was in the playoffs before this season came in 2018-19 when he was an upstart rookie for an overachieving Los Angeles Clippers team and 2019-20 when he played second-fiddle to a Thunder team led by Chris Paul. This is his first run as a number one option for a Finals hopeful, and the league has a much more robust scouting report on him now.
|
2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder prior playoff experience
|
Player
|
Playoff Games Played before 2012
|
Kevin Durant
|
23
|
Russell Westbrook
|
23
|
James Harden
|
23
|
Serge Ibaka
|
23
|
Kendrick Perkins
|
85
|
Derek Fisher
|
209
|
Thabo Sefolosha
|
32
|
Nick Collison
|
34
Even the 2012 Thunder that made the Finals, led by their young trio of future MVPs in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, had taken its lumps in the playoffs, having fallen in the Western Conference Finals the season prior. This jump that this year's OKC team is trying to make, from a non-playoff participant to the Finals with the same young core, is one that's never been done before in the NBA.
3 The Thunder Finished With the Second-Best Net Rating in the NBA at +7.4
Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24: ORTG - 119.5 (3rd) DTG - 112.1 (4th)
Aside from their youth and inexperience, this year's Thunder team checks off all the boxes that typically make for a championship contender. They've dominated their competition all year on both ends of the court, a surefire sign of a serious title threat.
|
How the last 10 NBA champions stacked up against the competition
|
Team
|
ORTG league rank
|
DRTG league rank
|
NRTG league rank
|
2013-14 San Antonio Spurs
|
7th
|
3rd
|
1st
|
2014-15 Golden State Warriors
|
2nd
|
1st
|
1st
|
2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers
|
3rd
|
10th
|
4th
|
2016-17 Golden State Warriors
|
1st
|
2nd
|
1st
|
2017-18 Golden State Warriors
|
3rd
|
11th
|
3rd
|
2018-19 Toronto Raptors
|
5th
|
5th
|
3rd
|
2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers
|
11th
|
3rd
|
5th
|
2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks
|
6th
|
10th
|
4th
|
2021-22 Golden State Warriors
|
17th
|
1st
|
5th
|
2022-23 Denver Nuggets
|
5th
|
15th
|
6th
This season's OKC squad finished in the top five in both offensive rating and defensive rating, giving them the second-best net rating in the league, behind only the Celtics. Nine of the last 10 NBA champions were top five in net rating, with last year's Nuggets the lone exception, who were sixth. Three of the last 10 Finals winners were top five in both offensive and defensive rating, a feat that only the Thunder and the Celtics accomplished this season.
4 The Thunder Went 33-20 Against Teams .500 or Better
The Thunder had the second-most wins against teams .500 or better
Good teams beat bad teams, but great teams consistently beat good teams. Come playoff time, every matchup is a tough opponent, every game is a trap game, and every possession is crucial. The Thunder this season have shown that they're capable of defeating any potential challenger — although they did fail to get a win against the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers this season.
|
How playoff teams performed against >.500 teams
|
Team
|
Record against >.500 teams
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
33-20
|
Denver Nuggets
|
29-23
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
32-20
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
27-26
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
25-27
|
Phoenix Suns
|
28-25
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
26-29
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
28-25
|
Boston Celtics
|
34-15
|
New York Knicks
|
21-28
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
27-23
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
21-27
|
Orlando Magic
|
19-28
|
Indiana Pacers
|
27-21
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
21-26
|
Miami Heat
|
19-27
The only team that performed better against top-tier opponents this season was the Boston Celtics, who went 34-15 against >.500 squads. In the West, though, the Thunder proved that they can handle tough matchups better than anyone.
5 Gilgeous-Alexander Averaged 3.3 Clutch PPG
Named a finalist for the Kia Clutch Player of the Year Award alongside Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan
Not only did the Thunder show that they can win games against the most threatening opponents, they also proved that they can come out on top in contests that come down to the wire. OKC won 24 games that qualified for clutch time — with the score within five points with less than five minutes remaining — tied for third in the league. Of the top five teams in clutch wins, the Thunder's .632 win percentage in those games ranks third.
|
Clutch Player of the Year Finalists clutch stats
|
Category
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
DeMar DeRozan
|
Stephen Curry
|
PPG
|
3.3
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
FG%
|
58.1%
|
48.7%
|
49.6%
|
3FG%
|
35.7%
|
46.7%
|
45.7%
|
APG
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
TPG
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
+/-
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
0.5
|
Record
|
23-11
|
24-16
|
23-20
|
Stats via NBA.com
OKC was a great team in the game's deciding moments largely due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's excellence when the lights are brightest, as he showed in Game 1 against the Pelicans. The MVP candidate is a near-unstoppable force in isolation, capable of rocketing his way to the rim at will or pulling up for a patented midrange jumper from an endless array of angles. When he's not adding to his clutch moments highlight reel with a bucket, he's forcing his way to the line with his hypnotically arrhythmic dribble and endless arms that magnetize contact.
The Thunder's team depth can keep them in most games, and Gilgeous-Alexander usually has the juice to finish them. OKC is setting out to win the title this postseason as an unprecedentedly young and inexperienced squad, but they have the goods to set a new momentous mark in NBA history.
