It wasn't long ago when the Oklahoma City Thunder were rebuilding.

After a seven-game series loss to Houston in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Thunder became a lottery team while building their roster with the many draft picks they acquired in trades, especially the one that landed them Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Paul George.

Fast-forward four years later, they have returned to the status of playoff contention with the potential to compete for an NBA title. After a six-game series defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in the West Semis, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the progress the team made throughout the past few years after the Game 6 loss.

"We can feel it. We definitely took a step in the right direction this year, to say the least," - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC's Progress Since 2020

Went from lottery to top spot in four years

The Thunder were on fire to begin the 2024 postseason. They handily dealt with New Orleans in a four-game sweep and kept it going with their Game 1 win against Dallas. However, they couldn't maintain it after four of their last five contests to see their season come to a close.

They nearly kept it alive in Game 6 when they led 116-115 close to the end of the game following a Chet Holmgren dunk assisted by Gilgeous-Alexander. Then, Dallas forward PJ Washington drew a shooting foul against Gilgeous-Alexander from the three-point line as he made two of three free throws to help the Mavericks prevail over the one-seeded Thunder.

"This moment stings, you don’t ever want to lose, but there are definitely some good things to come out of it. Moments like this is what make champions, guys get better.” - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting behind Denver's Nikola Jokić, having his best season to date.

He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and two steals on a career-high 53.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent from three during the regular season. He kept these numbers up in the playoffs, putting up 30.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 49.6 percent shooting overall and 43.2 percent from downtown.

He wasn't alone in helping the team succeed, praising rookies Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace for contributing a lot to the team despite their inexperience.

Holmgren finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, showing his impressive skillset with 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 blocks on 53 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc throughout the regular season.

As for Wallace, the 10th pick in the 2023 Draft, he had plenty of moments as a solid shooter in the Thunder offense. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 49.1 percent shooting overall while playing in every game of the season.

“[Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace] been good all year. They haven’t felt like rookies with their play on the court. Both those guys are so poised, so mature…we took a big leap this year and those two have a big end in it.” - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

It was only two seasons ago when the Thunder finished 24-58. It was the second consecutive year when they won less than 25 games. They then improved to 40-42 in 2023, nearly making the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament before falling to Minnesota.

Following that up with a 57-25 record and the top spot in the West, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault made his playoff debut in his fourth season. He coached Oklahoma City in the first-round sweep of New Orleans, marking the franchise’s first series victory since beating San Antonio in six games to advance to the West Finals in 2016.

“You don’t accomplish what we accomplished without tremendous resilience and the ability to throw punches with our talent, with the way we play and then take punches. And tonight we took a lot of punches, and we did ... and we took a lead into the last 20 seconds of that game," - Mark Daigneault

Next Step For OKC

Must Avoid Regression Next Season

The first season of success always brings optimism about what could happen next year. On the other hand, the Thunder should be cautious of the sophomore slump.

This was something Memphis recently experienced with Ja Morant, having a talented roster with plenty of potential. After reaching the semis in 2022, they crashed out of the first round despite being a two-seed the following year and saw injuries to Morant and key players shove them back into the lottery this season.

The Thunder have been tremendous in elevating the talent of their roster despite their age. Moving forward, they'll have to focus on adding the right players to their rotation. That will give them a chance to return to the West Finals for the first time since 2016 and the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. This offseason will be big for Oklahoma City to navigate, with many eyes on them to see how they'll improve.