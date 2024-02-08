This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Tre Mann and Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward to create salary cap space.

Hayward, who is set to be a free agent this summer, is not expected to remain with the Thunder.

The Thunder's long-term goals prioritize building around their young core and pursuing free agents who fit their needs and timeline.

The Oklahoma City Thunder swung a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to add some extra depth and free up salary space for impending free agency this summer.

The Thunder sent Tre Mann and Davis Bertans to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, a former All-Star who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Hayward, 33, had a limited role in Charlotte marred by injury. The forward has played in 25 games this season and posted averages of 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and shot 36.1 percent from three.

Hayward is not long for OKC

Expect him to sign elsewhere this summer

The Thunder, a high-powered team built around a young core of Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Williams, did not seem like a likely landing spot for Hayward despite the trade speculation surrounding him.

The Thunder gave up Mann, who fits their timeline, and Bertans, who doesn't. Mann has a team option this summer which will almost certainly be retained by Charlotte as they try to rebuild around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Thunder's Upcoming Free Agents Player Current Salary Option Gordon Hayward $31.5 million None Chet Holmgren $10.8 million Team Aleksej Pokusevski $5 million None Ousmane Dieng $4.7 million Team Jalen Williams $4.5 million Team Isaiah Joe $1.9 million Team Aaron Wiggins $1.8 million Team

Bertans, on the other hand, is under contract through next season, where he is set to make $16 million. The Thunder will not resign Hayward this summer, instead spending the money on free agents who fit their needs and timeline. While Hayward may impact winning this season, he is not a part of the Thunder's long-term goals.

