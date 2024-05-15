Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder is the favorite in Game 5 after tying the series at 2-2 with a 100-96 win.

P.J. Washington continues to stand out for the Mavericks despite Luka Dončić's struggles in shooting.

Betting trends favor the Thunder with a predicted win by 4.5 points, and an under total of 212.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff second-round action continues this week as we move into the later stages of each series. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into this matchup and why.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 5 Info When Wed. May 15 Where Paycom Center Time 9:30 PM EST Location Oklahoma City, OK TV TNT

Thunder vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

OKC is the favorite heading into Game 5

The Thunder began their postseason run with five straight wins, including a 117-95 win over the Mavericks in the opener. However, the narrative changed a bit after they dropped Games 2 and 3, putting them in the position of needing a road win to regain home-court advantage. Although it was far from easy, OKC emerged victorious with a 100-96 win in Game 4, tying the series at 2-2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of four starters in double figures. He scored a team-high 34 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field. He also tallied eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Chet Holmgren finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, connecting on six of nine shot attempts. Lu Dortz -- who has been the primary defender against Luka Dončić in this series -- added 17 points and eight rebounds. The Thunder trailed by 11 points at the break. But thanks to a 57-42 scoring edge in the second half, they managed to escape with a narrow victory.

“There’s nothing comfortable about playoff games. I thought our ability just to endure the early punches, and just not able to get back in the game for a long time, our ability to endure that was big time. In the fourth, the offense turned for us.” – Mark Daigneault

Meanwhile, the Mavericks let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers. Not only did they lead by a double-digit margin at halftime, but they also led by 14 points in the third quarter and by an eight-point margin in the final frame. Much to the team's disappointment, this group was unable to close the deal down the stretch.

P.J. Washington continues to put his stamp on this series, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Dončić finished with a triple-double that included 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. However, thanks in part to nursing multiple injuries, his shooting woes continued, as he finished 6-for-20 from the floor and just 2-for-9 from behind the arc.

Derrick Jones Jr. added 17 points and three rebounds, while Daniel Gafford contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

In addition to Dončić's struggles, Kyrie Irving has been noticeably quiet in stretches during this series. In Game 4, he scored just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting from the floor, marking the second time the former NBA champion was held under double figures.

The Mavericks' backcourt duo averaged a combined 60 points per outing during the regular season. That number has dipped to 37 points per contest through the first four games. This trend must change if Dallas is to regain control of the series.

Now that we have set the stage for this crucial Game 5 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following their Game 4 victory, the home team is a 4.5-point favorite for Game 5 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 6-3 ATS in their last nine outings.

Dallas is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 matchups against OKC.

The Mavericks are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 contests against Northwest Division opponents.

In the last six times this team has played in May, Dallas is 4-2 against the spread.

The Thunder are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

OKC is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 May games.

In their last seven Wednesday night matchups, the Thunder are 2-5 against the spread.

Oklahoma City is 25-15 against the spread in the 40 games they were favored to win by 4.5 points or more, while the Mavericks have an ATS record of 4-7 when they have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 213.5 points, but the line has recently moved to 212.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with “UNDER” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER nine times in the Mavericks' last 13 games.

nine times in the Mavericks' last 13 games. The UNDER total has prevailed 10 times in Dallas’s last 14 road contests.

total has prevailed 10 times in Dallas’s last 14 road contests. In the Mavericks' last 20 outings, the UNDER total is 14-6.

total is 14-6. The total has gone UNDER five times in the Thunder's last six outings.

five times in the Thunder's last six outings. The UNDER total is 4-1 in OKC's last five matchups against Dallas.

total is 4-1 in OKC's last five matchups against Dallas. Prediction: UNDER 212.5 points

Player Prop Bets

While the Mavericks superstar duo have fallen short of their regular season production, P.J. Washington continues to shine in this series, and he is the key player to watch after leading this group in scoring in back-to-back games. He currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Washington is averaging 13.1 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In seven games against the Thunder this season, Washington has averaged 16.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 15.2 points per outing.

points per outing. Washington has played against Western Conference teams 41 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 14.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks forward averages 15.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Washington has averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 points

Following three straight 30-plus point performances, the key player to watch for the Thunder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 31.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 31.5 points.

Do Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 30.0 points per game in 83 appearances.

points per game in 83 appearances. In eight games against the Mavericks this season (including the playoffs), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.9 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 29.5 points per outing.

points per outing. SGA has played against Western Conference teams 57 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 29.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 25 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard averages 27.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 27.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 points

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Final Picks

The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5) Bleacher Nation

Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: UNDER 212.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 212.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 points

P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 points