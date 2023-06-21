The Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers is one of the most fiercely-contested and highly-anticipated rivalries in British football. Locking horns at least four times a season, the two Glasgow giants are often competing for all the major honours in Scotland.

While the derby might not have the glamour and global appeal of an El Clasico, the Old Firm rivalry extends far beyond just football, with religion, politics, and social attitudes all coming to the fore.

Given the emotion and significance of the fixture, it’s hardly surprising that Parkhead and Ibrox have witnessed some enthralling, incident-packed classics over the years. So, join GIVEMESPORT as we take a look at seven of the best Old Firm matches.

7 Celtic 5-1 Rangers - Scottish Premiership 2016

Having lured the highly-sought manager Brendan Rodgers to Parkhead, it didn’t take long for the Northern Irishman to repay Celtic’s hefty investment. A 5-1 thrashing of Rangers was the first sign of Rodgers’ exciting, new-look side - one which would go on to win the domestic treble in both his full seasons in charge.

The Hoops were spearheaded by Moussa Dembele who netted the first Old Firm league hat-trick in 50 years, while Scott Sinclair and Stuart Armstrong added their names to the scoresheet in a one-sided clash.

The result provided a reality check for Mark Warburton's Rangers side as hopes on the blue side of Glasgow for a triumphant return to the top flight took a sobering blow.

6 Rangers 3-2 Celtic - Scottish Cup Final 2002

In one of the most dramatic Old Firm Scottish Cup finals in history, Rangers snatched a last-gasp winner thanks to Danish forward Peter Lovenkrands.

Having already scored Gers’ first goal in response to an early opener from John Hartson, Lovenkrands had the final say in a topsy-turvy encounter, heading home Neil McCann’s cross to seal victory for Alex McGleish’s side.

5 Celtic 4-0 Rangers - Scottish Cup Final 1969

Billy McNeil scoring for Celtic in the 1969 Scottish Cup Final. Photo Credit: The Herald

A remarkable 132,870 people were present in Hampden Park to see Celtic secure the Scottish treble in the most impressive fashion. Despite thrashing Aberdeen 6-1 in the semi-finals, Rangers had no answer to their flying rivals - a side that would go on to reach their second European Cup final just 12 months later.

The heavy defeat marked Rangers’ first loss in a Scottish Cup final since 1929, while a familiar name started up front for the Gers - none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. Whatever happened to him?

4 Celtic 0-3 Rangers - Scottish Premiership 1999

Photo Credit: The Celtic Wiki

There can’t be any sweeter feeling than clinching the league title on the home pitch of your arch-rivals - especially having relinquished the trophy to the very same side the previous season. That’s what Rangers achieved in 1999 as Neil McCann’s brace fired the Gers to a 100th Old Firm victory and a famous title triumph.

Unfortunately, the occasion was somewhat marred when referee Hugh Dallas was struck on the head by a coin thrown from the crowd. The official was also confronted by an angry supporter after sending off Celtic player Stephane Mahe.

Nevertheless, Rangers enjoyed some exuberant celebrations on the Parkhead pitch following the match and even rubbed salt into Celtic wounds by winning the Scottish Cup final a few weeks later, sealing a magnificent treble in Dick Advocaat’s first season in charge.

3 Rangers 2-3 Celtic - Scottish Premiership 2018

After a bruising pursuit of Rodgers’ invincibles, Rangers hoped victory at Ibrox would break Celtic’s domestic dominance and take the title race right down to the wire.

The early signs were good for the Gers as goals from Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias put them twice ahead, only for Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele to equalise for the visitors.

In a fascinating finale, Jozo Simunovic was sent off for Celtic after elbowing Alfredo Morelos, presenting the hosts with a golden opportunity to snatch three vital points. However, it was Celtic who rose to the occasion as a late strike from Odsonne Edouard fired the Hoops to a seventh straight title.

2 Celtic 6-2 Rangers - Scottish Premiership 2000

After a decade of near total dominance from Rangers, Martin O’Neill’s tenure at Parkhead got off to a dream start as Celtic romped to a heavy win over Advocaat’s side.

The Hoops broke the deadlock inside a minute through Chris Sutton and quickly accelerated into a three-goal lead by the 11th minute with Stiliyan Petrov and Paul Lambert adding their names to the scoresheet.

A second-half brace from talisman Henrik Larsson and a late sixth from Sutton heaped the misery on Rangers - marking the start of a successful period for Celtic.

1 Rangers 2-2 Celtic - Scottish Premiership 1987

Photo Credit: The Celtic Wiki

Taking the number one spot is arguably the most explosive Old Firm clash in history. This four-goal thriller ended with four players in court, each charged with a breach of the peace.

The drama started when Celtic’s Frank McAvennie and Rangers’ Chris Woods were both dismissed after a first-half altercation, while the hosts were reduced to nine men shortly afterwards with Terry Butcher given his marching orders.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, Graeme Souness’ side battled back to secure an unlikely draw, leaving Graham Roberts - the Gers’ stand-in keeper - to lead buoyant celebrations in front of the Copland Road end after the final whistle.