Highlights Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid legend, scored an unfortunate own goal in Sevilla's match against Barcelona, resulting in a win for Barça.

Barcelona manager Xavi praised Ramos despite his own goal, calling him a spectacular defender who deserves credit for maintaining his level of play at his age.

Old footage of a young Ramos and Lamine Yamal walking hand-in-hand before a Clasico match in 2016 has resurfaced on social media, creating a heartwarming contrast to their recent encounter.

Sergio Ramos had probably day-dreamed about potentially scoring the winning goal ahead of Sevilla’s clash against Barcelona on Friday night. However, the game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys turned into a nightmare for the Real Madrid legend.

The deadlock remained unbroken with 15 minutes left on the clock, but Barça sealed all three points thanks to an own goal from, you guessed it, Ramos. As the old saying goes, football is a funny old game.

Back in Spain following a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos was playing his 34th match against the Catalan giants - which is a La Liga record. But it was the Barcelona supporters who were ironically chanting his name at full-time following his unfortunate 76th-minute own goal.

Video: Sergio Ramos's own goal vs Barcelona

Ferran Torres picked out Lamine Yamal with an excellent pass, and the latter headed the ball across the face of goal. Ramos failed to adjust his feet in time and inadvertently steered the ball past Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from close range. Watch Ramos’s own goal vs Barcelona below:

What did Xavi say after Sergio Ramos's own goal?

Following the match, Barcelona boss Xavi - who competed against Ramos on countless occasions but also won the World Cup with Spain alongside the centre-back - praised Sevilla’s No. 4. Speaking to reporters, the legendary midfielder was quoted by Football Espana saying: “I haven’t seen him and I haven’t spoken to him. He is a spectacular defender, he deserves a lot of credit to be at the top level at his age. He is a professional.

“The goal is a shame for him, but it benefits us. That’s life, football is life. He deserves a lot of credit to be at this level at his age.”

Asked if the hostile atmosphere had potentially caused Ramos to score his own goal, Xavi added: “Quite the opposite. Sergio thrives in these environments, he definitely grows. In the goal he goes to defend, like any good defender, and it rebounds and goes in. It is misfortune for Sevilla and for him. An unfortunate goal. He played a great game.”

Sergio Ramos career history Years Games Goals Sevilla 2004-2005 50 3 Real Madrid 2005-2021 671 101 Paris Saint-Germain 2021-2023 58 6 Sevilla 2023- 3 0

Following Ramos’s own goal, some wild old footage of the Spanish defender and Yamal has subsequently gone viral on social media. Remarkably, Ramos and a young Yamal once walked hand-in-hand out of the Camp Nou tunnel before one particular Clasico in 2016.

Wearing ‘Merci Johan’ on his t-shirt following the death of football legend Johan Cruyff, Yamal had a beaming smile on his face as he took in the moment. The Spain international, who is only 16 now, would have been nine years old at the time. Football really is wild, isn’t it?

Ramos’s own goal allowed Barcelona to leapfrog Real Madrid and Girona to the top of the La Liga table, although the other two clubs have a game in hand over Xavi’s men. Sevilla, meanwhile, have only managed to pick up seven points from their opening seven league fixtures and subsequently find themselves 12th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.