Highlights As time goes on, the need for new and updated stadiums around the NFL does as well.

As new stadiums come, old stadiums go, and some of them still lie abandoned up until now.

With that in mind, here's a list of 10 older NFL stadiums that have since been abandoned.

Throughout the long history of the NFL, the league has seen a lot of stadiums, to say the least. Most teams that have been around for a while have had a couple of stadiums at least, and it seems like every year nowadays there's a new, state-of-the-art arena for some team around the league.

Still, many of these older stadiums are beautiful in their own right. They house countless amounts of memories, and hold significance in NFL history and lore. While the stadiums built today are undoubtedly nicer and more advanced, some of our older arenas must still be appreciated today.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 older NFL stadiums that have been abandoned.

Related 5 NFL Teams With New Stadiums on the Way Discover the new NFL stadiums featuring state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge designs, and enhanced fan experiences.

1 Pontiac Silverdome - Detroit Lions

The Lions called Pontiac Stadium home from 1975 to 2001.

Credit: Allsport/ALLSPORT

First, we have the old home of the Detroit Lions. The Pontiac Silverdome opened up in 1975, and the Lions played there all the way up until 2001, before Ford Field opened. At the time the Pontiac opened, it was a state-of-the-art arena in its own way, as it was the first in the NFL to have a fiberglass fabric roof that was held up by air pressure.

With a seating capacity of over 82,000, it was the largest stadium in the league up until 2000. Its large capacity made it a strong candidate to host other important sports events, as the stadium hosted WrestleMania 3, the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the 1979 NBA All-Star Game, as well as other big events.

After the Lions left, rising maintenance costs forced the city to sell, and it was eventually bought by Andreas Apostolopoulos, who renovated the arena, enabling it to host more events, including concerts, and soccer and boxing matches. Damage eventually caught up with the aging stadium, and it was demolished in 2017.

2 Astrodome - Houston Oilers

The Houston Oilers called the Astrodome home for nearly 30 years.

The Astrodome is one of the more iconic stadiums in American sports, and it extends past just the NFL.

Regarding the NFL, though, the Houston Oilers called the stadium home from 1968 all the way up until they left for Tennessee in 1996. The stadium was nicknamed 'the eighth wonder of the world' when it opened.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Astrodome was the first of its kind in a few ways. It was the first stadium to have artifical turf, and was also the first stadium to have an animated video board.

The groundbreaking stadium was also the home of the Houston Astros up until 1999, and housed the Houston Rockets for five years, from 1971 to 1975. In addition, the stadium hosted both the annual Houston Livestock Show, and the Houston Rodeo.

3 Cleveland Stadium - Cleveland Browns

The Browns spent 50 years playing in this stadium.

Next, we have Cleveland Stadium, although it also went by names such as Cleveland Municipal Stadium and Lakefront Stadium.

Cleveland Stadium was the longtime home of the Cleveland Guardians of the MLB, and the NFL's Cleveland Browns. It had its prime back when multi-use stadiums were the trend, and in the months of September and October, when the Guardians made the postseason, the dirt baseball diamond was present during Browns' home games.

The stadium served its use for a long time, but due to some natural wear and tear with age, the Guardians would move out in 1993. The Browns' owner at the time, Art Modell, followed suit, and ended up moving the team to Baltimore in 1995, founding the Baltimore Ravens.

4 Giants Stadium - New York Giants and New York Jets

Both the Jets and the Giants called this stadium home until 2009.

The New York Giants and the New York Jets have shared a home for quite a while, and they shared this one for many years.

The venue opened in 1976, and the Giants played there from then, all the way up until 2009. The Jets moved there in 1984, and have shared a stadium with the Giants ever since. The Giants had been sharing a home with the New York Yankees, and the Jets had previously shared Shea Stadium with the New York Mets.

Eventually, after the 2009 season, MetLife Stadium, a new home for both teams, was constructed. MetLife was built right next to the old stadium. Eventually, the stadium was demolished in 2010.

5 Miami Orange Bowl - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins spent the first 21 seasons of their existence here.

The Miami Orange Bowl is one of the oldest stadiums on this list.

It opened way back in 1937, when it initially served as the home stadium for the Miami Hurricanes, who played there all the way up until 2007. The Miami Dolphins also spent their first 21 years there, before moving to what's now known as Hard Rock Stadium.

Hence, the name, the stadium also hosted the Orange Bowl every season from 1938 to 1996. The stadium housed its main tenant for 70 years, which is an amazing accomplishment. It was eventually demolished back in 2008, and the Miami Marlins' current stadium is now taking its place.

6 Tampa Stadium - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers, as well as many other teams, called this stadium home

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in this stadium for a little over 20 years. It was originally built with two large grandstands behind each sideline, with open air behind the end zones. However, the stadium was significantly upgraded in 1974, when the stands behind each end zone, as seen in the picture above, were added.

The stadium hosted some big events, including two Super Bowls, and the 1984 USL Championship game.

Eventually, the Buccaneers' owners were seeking more yearly revenue, which led to their new stadium being built, which can be seen adjacent to Tampa Stadium. The stadium would end up being demolished in 1999.

7 Texas Stadium - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys spent a total of 38 years here.

Before AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had another longtime home.

Texas Stadium used to sit in Irvine, a suburb west of Dallas. It opened in 1971, and had an iconic hole in the roof, which was a result of ditched plans for a retractable roof. Dallas originally played in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but due to concerns about the area being unsafe, the Cowboys wanted a new stadium of their own.

The Cowboys spent 38 years here, and moved out in 2008, into what's now known as AT&T Stadium.

8 Veterans Stadium - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles played at this stadium from 1971 to 2002.

Here, we have another multipurpose stadium, used for both baseball and football.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles both called this place home for quite a while. The Eagles moved in once it opened up in 1971, and moved out in 2002. In general, the stadium hosted a lot of events, including two MLB All Star Games, as well as the annual Army-Navy game for about 20 years.

Eventually, both the Phillies and the Eagles built new stadiums adjacent to Veterans Stadium. It ended up being demolished in 2004, and a parking lot for the two new stadiums now sits in its spot.

9 Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons called this stadium home for over 25 years.

How about another multipurpose stadium?

This was the trend back in the day, and both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons called this stadium home for many years. Both teams moved into the venue in 1966, and the Falcons remained there until 1991.

The reason the stadium was built was to attract an MLB expansion or relocation effort, but with the Falcons being founded in 1965, it made too much sense for them to move in with the Braves.

Eventually, the Falcons would end up moving into the newly completed Georgia Dome back in 1992. The Braves stayed there a couple of years longer, enjoying the stadium for themselves for the first time. Eventually, they would move into Turner Field, and that left the stadium with no tenants.

Shortly after the Braves moved, in 1997, the stadium was demolished.

10 Riverfront Stadium - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals played here for 30 years, before moving to their new home.

© The Enquirer/Glenn Hartong

To cap off the list, here's one more multipurpose stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals spent three decades here, from 1970 to 1999. Riverfront Stadium was also the home of the Cincinnati Reds, who also moved into the stadium in 1970, but stayed there until 2002.

The Bengals' need for a stadium was what eventually pushed the city to build the Riverfront, and in the Bengals' first year at the venue they finished with a winning season and a playoff appearance, building momentum for the city.

The Bengals were pretty successful here, defeating every visiting franchise at least once. They also went 5-1 in the playoffs here. Overall, the Bengals were pretty dominant at Riverfront Stadium, and the place ended up being nicknamed 'The Jungle.' The Bengals would go on to incorporate that jungle design into their new stadium, which they moved into in 2000.

Riverfront stadium ended up being demolished in 2002.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.