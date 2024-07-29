Highlights Manchester United face a tough decision: build a new stadium or redevelop Old Trafford.

A new state-of-the-art stadium could take six years to complete, although improving the existing ground could take longer.

The Red Devils may also have to play in front of a significantly smaller Old Trafford crowd if they go ahead with reconstruction work on the famous stadium.

Manchester United are deciding on whether to build a completely new stadium or redevelop their current home - the iconic Old Trafford. Should the latter be the route the club go down, the capacity on match days could be significantly reduced for a period of time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken of his desire to build a 'Wembley of the North' which would see a new state-of-the-art stadium built on the land around the existing ground. It would also see improvements to the surrounding areas with hotels and other facilities being part of the £2 billion project.

However, it's expected that this could take up to six years to complete. Despite the length of time it would take for the biggest club in England to move into their new home, there are further disadvantages to staying put and working on improving Old Trafford.

Related Every Premier League Club's Latest Stadium Plans (Complete Guide) The latest on every Premier League club's stadium and potential expansion plans, including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and more.

Redeveloping Old Trafford Could be a Problem

The stadium's capacity could be reduced significantly

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils believe they can fill a 100,000-capacity stadium each week due to the enormous global fan base they have. This is a significant increase from their current 74,000-seater stadium. Lots of work will need to be done to bring Old Trafford up to modern standards, and it could cost between £1 billion and £1.2 billion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Old Trafford has a higher capacity (74,000) than any of the other 19 Premier League stadiums.

It would also see the capacity reduced to somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 while reconstruction work takes place. This would be a huge hit to the revenue generated on match days and risks angering thousands of fans who would be unable to attend United's home games.

With the stadium being built in 1910 originally and all the existing issues - including a leaky roof - The Telegraph have reported that redevelopment work could take even longer than the six years a new ground would take. This is yet another negative to working on the current ground, leaving the decision-makers in a difficult position.

Related Every Premier League Stadium Ranked From Best to Worst Every Premier League stadium for the 2024-25 season has been ranked - including Portman Road, King Power Stadium and St Mary's.

United's Stadium Dilemma

There are pros and cons to both potential solutions

If Ratcliffe and co decided that the best decision for the future of the club was to build a completely new ground, the Red Devils could continue playing at Old Trafford while work was ongoing. However, there aren't any other options for Man United at the moment in terms of sharing a stadium with another club while working on improvements to Old Trafford if that's the way they went.

Private funding options are being explored as Man United look to raise funds for whichever stadium-related path they choose to go down. Ratcliffe appears to be strongly in favour of a new ground and complete regeneration of the surrounding area. The businessman has even described it as a 'once in a century' opportunity.

Related Why Old Trafford May Not Be Called Old Trafford For Much Longer The iconic stadium has been the home of Manchester United for 114 years but could go by a different name for the first time ever in the near future.

It's unclear if Ratcliffe's INEOS group or the Glazer family would be willing to contribute any of their own money towards the project. Whatever decision is made, there are plenty of hurdles for the club to overcome.