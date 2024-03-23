Highlights Football is a sport that has been played for more than a century after being created in England.

Since that time, the game has expanded to all corners of the globe, with several countries kick-starting leagues and tournaments of their own.

The likes of the FA Cup and Scottish Cup have a proud and long history of existence.

Football is one of the most iconic and historic sports in the world. It was officially invented in England midway through the 19th century, with the Football Association being created in 1863 and still operates today as the main governing body of football in England.

Since that time, it has spread across the world and now serves as the most popular sport in the world. It is estimated that association football is played by more than 250 million people across over 200 nations and boasts the highest global television audience out of any other sports.

The first-ever competitve football competition is believed to have been held in 1867, when one of the oldest clubs in the world, Hallam beat Norfolk to lift the Youdan Cup in 1867, although this tournament was played under Sheffield Rules. This list will look at some of the oldest footballing competitions that were officially played under the Association Football code that we see today.

The entries on this list span a time period of more than 20 years and span across numerous countries and even continents. To qualify for this list, the competition must still be played today and include nationwide eligibility, which means that county cups have been excluded.

7 Belgian First Division

1895

The Royal Belgian Football Association was founded in 1895 and that same year the first competitive football league was established in the country of Belgium, becoming the oldest footballing competition in continental Europe that still exists today. Seven teams made up the very first round-robin tournament, including two modern-day top flight teams in the form of Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge, then known as Antwerp FC and Brugsche FC respectively.

Since then, the league has expanded and is now made up of 16 teams, who each play each other twice before the league splits into three separate play-off tables at the end of the regular season to determine the champions, European qualifiers and those who will be relegated. Anderlecht are by far the most successful team in the league's history, with 34 titles to second-place Club Brugge's 18.

Belgian Pro League Year founded 1895 Country Belgium Most wins Anderlecht (34) First winners RFC Liege 2022/23 winners Royal Antwerp (5)

6 Argentine Primera Division

1891

Four years before professional football had reached continental Europe, it had already reached South America and the Argentine Primera Division became the second-oldest professional football league in the world. Football became a popular sport in the nation, thanks to British immigrants in Buenos Aires, and in 1891, the Association Argentine Football League was established and within two years, it would become the Argentine Football Association, which still serves as the football governing body in the country today.

Only five teams competed in the first season of the league, but the division has expanded over the years and in 2024, it is made up of 28 different clubs, although this number will be reduced to 22 in 2026. The very first title was shared between St. Andrew's and Old Caledonians, two clubs established by Scottish immigrants, but these two teams would quickly dissolve and, as of 2024, the most successful team in the league's history is River Plate with 38 titles to their name.

Argentine Primera Division Year founded 1891 Country Argentina Most wins River Plate (38) First winners St. Andrew's and Old Caledonians (shared) 2022/23 winners River Plate (38)

1888

In 1888, the Football League became the world's very first official professional football league and was initially made up of 12 teams. 11 of those teams continue to serve as professional football clubs today, with the exception of Accrington FC, and include Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton and Wolves who all played in the English top flight in the 2023/24 season.

Preston North End were the very first champions of the Football League, which served as the top flight of English football until the breakaway formation of the Premier League in 1992. The modern-day Football League, which was rebranded as the English Football League (EFL) in 2016, is divided into three separate divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - with fluid promotion and relegation between the three leagues that make up the second, third and fourth tiers of the English football pyramid.

Football League Year formed 1888 Country England and Wales Most wins Liverpool (18) First winners Preston North End 2022/23 winners Burnley (4)

4 Irish Cup

1881

The Irish Cup was the first professional competition founded in Ireland and still serves as the most prestigious national cup competition in Northern Irish football today. Seven clubs took part in the inaugural tournament, with Moyola Park, now a third-tier intermediate club in the country, emerging as the victors after beating Cliftonville 1-0 in the final.

Until 1921, it was a competition that served all of Ireland, until the breakaway of clubs from the Irish Free State (which would later become the Republic of Ireland) and the subsequent establishment of the FAI Cup. 128 teams from all levels of football in Northern Ireland entered the competition in the 2022/23 season, with Crusaders emerging as the victors and lifting the trophy for the sixth time in their history.

Irish Cup Year formed 1881 Country Ireland (1881-1921), Northern Ireland (since 1921) Most wins Linfield (44) First winners Moyola Park 2022/23 winners Crusaders (6)

3 Welsh Cup

1877

The Welsh Cup has served as the primary cup competition in Welsh football since its inception in 1877 as the third-oldest footballing competition in the world. Wrexham, the oldest football club in Wales, were the winners of the first tournament, which was made up of 18 teams, as they beat Druids 1-0 in the final.

With 23 titles to their name, Wrexham would go on to become the most successful team in the competition's history, despite the fact they are no longer allowed to compete in the competition, as in 1995 the Welsh FA stopped inviting Welsh teams competing in the English Football League to participate. In more recent history, the competition has been dominated by The New Saints, who have won six of the last eight editions of the competition, including in 2022/23 when they thrashed Bala Town 6-0 in the final.

Welsh Cup Year formed 1877 Country Wales (and England before 1995) Most wins Wrexham (23) First winners Wrexham 2022/23 winners The New Saints (9)

2 Scottish Cup

1873

While the Scottish Cup is the second-oldest tournament in football history, the physical trophy itself is the oldest national trophy in the world. The Scottish Football Association was founded in 1873 and with it, the Scottish Cup was created as an annual competition for its members, with 16 teams competing in the first tournament, which was won by Queen's Park, the oldest football club in Scotland.

Although Queen's Park would dominate the competition in its infancy, they would quickly be overtaken by the powerhouses of Celtic and Rangers, and their last time lifting the trophy came in 1893. Celtic are the most successful team in the competition's history with 41 titles to their name compared to the 34 of their Glaswegian rivals, and it was Ange Postecoglou's side who were victorious in 2022/23, winning 3-1 over Inverness, who were competing in only their second-ever final.

Scottish Cup Year formed 1873 Country Scotland Most wins Celtic (41) First winners Queen's Park 2022/23 winners Celtic (41)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The highest-scoring professional football match of all time was recorded in the Scottish Cup when Arbroath humiliated Bon Accord by a scoreline of 36-0 in 1885.

1 FA Cup

1871

The FA Cup is the oldest competition in world football after it was created in 1871, eight years after the formation of the Football Association. 50 clubs were invited to compete in the inaugural tournament, but only 15 would end up playing in the tournament, including Scottish side Queen's Park, and the now defunct Wanderers beat Royal Engineers 1-0 in the final to become the competition's very first winners.

The tournament has expanded dramatically in that time, with no fewer than 729 teams taking part in the 2023/24 edition from levels 1-10 of the English football pyramid, and the lack of seeding means that it is more than possible for a non-league team to reach the latter stages of the competition. There have been 44 different winners of the competition, and Arsenal are the most successful team in its history, with 14 titles to their name.

FA Cup Year formed 1871 Country England and Wales Most wins Arsenal (14) First winners Wanderers 2022/23 winners Manchester City (7)