Football is definitely a game for everyone. However, one thing is for certain, when players reach a certain age, they can't necessarily keep up with the high-intensity nature of the game anymore.

This depends a lot on the person, with athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo defying usual footballing fitness stereotypes to still produce maximum physical exertion in their late 30s. However, most players do seem to start slowing down at around the age of 35.

However, there are some anomalies and some names have gone on to play way into their 40s and beyond. So, this ultimately begs the question of who is the oldest footballer of all time?

We will use the constituency of having to have played in a professional match, as we're sure a 94-year-old granddad has tried to boot a ball back to some kids at a park before. So, without further ado, let's dive into it.

Player: Isaak Hayik (Ironi Or Yehuda)

The oldest footballer ever is called Isaak Hayik, who was 73 years old when he played for Israeli professional side Ironi Or Yehuda. Hayik is an Israeli entrepreneur, author, illustrator, and footballer, who became the world's oldest professional football player back in 2019 when he played in between the sticks.

The match was watched by a Guinness Book of Records officiator, who at the match's conclusion, awarded Hayik with the coveted title of being the oldest footballer to ever play a professional match.

Many believe that Japanese footballing icon Kazuyoshi Miura, better known as 'King Kazu' is the oldest player, but this isn't the case, with Hayik in the history books forever now with an accredited title.

However, King Kazu is mightily impressive as he's definitely the oldest footballer to play consistently. He's even just signed for a new club in the Portuguese second division at the ludicrous age of 55.

The oldest Premier League player ever

Player: John Burridge (Manchester City)

The oldest footballer to ever play in the Premier League is John Burridge, at the age of 43. He played for Manchester City in a 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at the grand old age of 43 and five months. He went on to play for another eight teams as an emergency goalie before officially retiring in 1997 (Via Twinspires Edge).

Top 10 oldest Premier League players ever Player Club Position Age Date John Burridge Manchester City Goalkeeper 43 years 126 days 14 May 1995 Alec Chamberlain Watford Goalkeeper 42 years 327 days 13 May 2007 Steve Ogrizovic Coventry City Goalkeeper 42 years 237 days 6 May 2000 Brad Friedel Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper 42 years 176 days 10 November 2013 Mark Schwarzer Leicester City Goalkeeper 42 years 159 days 14 March 2015 Neville Southall Bradford City Goalkeeper 41 years 178 days 12 March 2000 Kevin Poole Bolton Wanderers Goalkeeper 41 years 164 days 1 January 2005 Jens Lehmann Arsenal Goalkeeper 41 years 151 days 10 April 2011 Teddy Sheringham West Ham United Striker 40 years 272 days 30 December 2006 Edwin van der Sar Manchester United Goalkeeper 40 years 205 days 22 May 2011 Data provided by Opta Analyst

As seen in the above table, the majority of players that continue playing past the age of 40 are goalkeepers. The position is naturally more accommodating for an aging body as there is less running involved. However, shot-stoppers still need to keep their wits about them as their razor-sharp reflexes diminish, but their experience and intelligence make up for it.

Among the sea of goalkeepers though, is Teddy Sheringham, who aged like a fine wine. The English forward is the oldest goalscorer in Premier League history, and the only man to find the back of the net in his 40s. He did so for West Ham United in the 2006/07 campaign in a clash with Blackburn Rovers.

The oldest World Cup player ever

Player: Essam El-Hadary (Egypt)

The oldest player to ever play at a World Cup tournament is Egypt's, Essam El-Hadary, at 45 years and 161 days old. The goalkeeper set this record in Russia in 2018 when he started for Egypt in their last group-stage match against Saudi Arabia, which made him the oldest player to ever feature for a nation in a World Cup finals.

The game didn't exactly go according to plan for the Egyptians, as El Hadery conceded a 95th-minute goal which gave Saudi Arabia a 2-1 win after Mohamed Salah got their goal in the first half. However, the veteran goalkeeper did have a fantastic game and made some fine stops throughout. Not bad for a 45-year-old.

Top 5 oldest World Cup players ever Player Country Position Age Date Essam El-Hadary Egypt Goalkeeper 45 years 161 days 25 June 2018 Faryd Mondragon Colombia Goalkeeper 43 years 3 days 24 June 2014 Roger Milla Cameroon Striker 42 years 39 days 12 June 1994 Pat Jennings Northern Ireland Goalkeeper 41 years old 12 June 1986 Peter Shilton England Goalkeeper 40 years 292 days 7 July 1990 Data provided by Opta Analyst

Once again, goalkeepers dominate the list of the oldest players to appear in a World Cup match, but like Sheringham, Roger Milla of Cameroon finds himself among them. Milla is an iconic figure in Africa as the Cameroonian icon is the oldest man to score in the biggest international tournament. He also led his side to the quarter-finals of the competition in 1990 after scoring four goals as a 38-year-old.