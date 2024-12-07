Key Takeaways Outfield longevity is rare due to physical demands & injury risks, unlike goalkeepers.

Premier League veterans like Ryan Giggs & Teddy Sheringham prove age is just a number.

Youth remains crucial in football teams, but experienced players can still make an impact.

Youth is an increasingly important factor in the squads of football clubs around the world. Teams are now putting huge faith in their young prospects, to mix it with the experienced pros in the big leagues.

Goalkeepers are often renowned for their longevity in the top flight. Some of the most famous goalkeepers of all time have played well in their elder years, a notorious example being Gianluigi Buffon, who played in Serie A until the age of 43 years old. It's a lot rarer for outfielders to have this longevity, for a number of reasons, with outfield positions being more physical, and injuries that can halt a career early being more common. Indeed, in the history of the Premier League, only four outfield players have played beyond their 40th birthday, while thirteen goalkeepers have appeared in the division beyond this milestone.

With the average ages of squads in the Premier League dwindling year-on-year, some players have shown age is just a number. With that said, we have ranked the seven oldest outfield players to ever appear in the Premier League.

The 7 Oldest Outfield Players in Premier League History Rank Player Club Age 1 Teddy Sheringham West Ham 40 Years, 8 Months, 28 Days 2 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 40 Years, 5 Months, 7 Days 3 Kevin Phillips Crystal Palace 40 Years, 2 Months, 26 Days 4 Gordon Strachan Coventry City 40 Years, 2 Months, 24 Days 5 Bryan Robson Middlesbrough 39 Years, 11 Months, 21 Days 6 Dean Windass Hull City 39 Years, 8 Months, 24 Days 7 Thiago Silva Chelsea 39 Years, 7 Months, 27 Days

7 Thiago Silva

Chelsea

One of the great defenders of the modern day, Thiago Silva was still a class act for Chelsea in the Premier League despite his advancing years. The Brazilian powerhouse was a crucial part of the Blues' back line for four seasons, racking up over 100 appearances in the Premier League for the club, despite joining Chelsea at the age of 36. Silva immediately established himself as a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, due to his presence and leadership in the back line, and won his only Champions League with the club in 2021.

He won Chelsea's Player of the Year in 2023, before his departure from the Blues at the end of the 2023-24 season to facilitate a return to his boyhood club, Fluminense in Brazil. Silva's last appearance for Chelsea came on the final day of the 2023/24 season, in a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, aged 39 years and 7 months, as the Blues secured European qualification for 2024/25.

6 Dean Windass

Hull City

The scorer of arguably the most important goal in Hull City's history, his famous volley in the Tigers' 2008 Championship play-off final 1-0 victory over Bristol City, Windass remained with the club in their first season in the top-flight in their history, but found appearances in the Premier League hard to come by, with the club having to strengthen their squad in order to be competitive, while Windass' advancing years meant that he was beyond his physical and technical peak.

Indeed, the big striker only mustered five Premier League appearances for his boyhood club, although he did score, at Portsmouth. However, his one and only start in the Premier League for the club was in a 5-1 defeat at Manchester City on Boxing Day 2008, a game more famous for manager Phil Brown's infamous public team talk on the pitch at half-time, which transpired to be his final Premier League appearance, aged 39 years and 8 months. Windass would join Oldham in January 2009, and retired from professional football in October of the same year.

5 Bryan Robson

Middlesbrough

Bryan Robson is more famous for his lengthy, trophy-laden spell with Manchester United, in which he became the club's longest-serving captain during his 13-year stint at Old Trafford, but it was with Middlesbrough that he ended his career, as he joined the club following his departure from the Red Devils in 1994. He immediately joined Boro as a player-manager, which saw his time on the field limited, but he continued to play for the club for three further years until his retirement from playing in 1997.

Robson made just 25 playing appearances for Middlesbrough in that time, as he focused more on the managerial side of his job, where he had some success, helping the club to three domestic cup finals - although they were beaten on every occasion. Robson's last appearance as a player came on New Year's Day of 1997 - in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal - just ten days short of his 40th birthday, as he retired from football at the end of the season to focus on being a full-time manager.

4 Gordon Strachan

Coventry

The first 40-year-old outfield player to play in a Premier League match, Gordon Strachan joined Coventry City in 1995 from Leeds, initially in a player-coach role under the management of Ron Atkinson, with the plan being that the Scot would take the full-time manager's position once Atkinson's contract expired in June 1997. However, with the Sky Blues struggling in the league, Strachan took the job as player-manager sooner than anticipated, inheriting the role in November 1996.

He continued his playing career until the end of the 1996/97 season, with his last appearance coming in a 2-1 home defeat to Derby County in the penultimate game of the season. Strachan would continue to manage the club until 2001, where he was sacked with the club 11th in the old First Division, having been relegated from the top-flight for the first time in 34 years under his stewardship in 2000/01.

3 Kevin Phillips

Crystal Palace

Premier League regular Kevin Phillips played for nine seasons in the competition for four different clubs, so it was no surprise when he returned to the division for the 2013/14 season with Crystal Palace, having scored the winning penalty in the Eagles' play-off final victory over Watford. Phillips is best known for his stint with Sunderland, having won the golden boot in 1999/00, when he scored a remarkable 30 league goals for the Black Cats.

He made just four Premier League appearances for Palace, without scoring, however, quickly finding himself out of favour in the top-flight under both Ian Holloway and Tony Pulis. The last of these appearances came in a heavy 4-1 defeat at Selhurst Park by Fulham, Holloway's last game in charge. The game is famous for an incredible goal by Pajtim Kasami, one of the best goals in Premier League history.

Phillips left the club by mutual consent in January. He would sign for Championship table-toppers Leicester days later, helping the Foxes to promotion themselves, before retiring from football at the end of the 2013/14 season. Phillips' last appearance came at the age of 40 years, 2 months and 26 days, making him just two days older than Gordon Strachan at the time of his last game in the Premier League.

2 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

An undisputed Premier League legend, Ryan Giggs played his entire career at Manchester United, racking up an astonishing 963 appearances for the club from his first-team debut in 1990 until his retirement in 2014. Giggs scored in every Premier League season from the inaugural campaign in 1992/93 to 2012/13, totaling 21 seasons, a record that no player has even come close to matching. The Welshman's remarkable injury record helped him to become a dependable and class act for Sir Alex Ferguson's men, as he never appeared in less than 22 games in a single season in the division until his final campaign as a player.

The 2013/14 season was difficult for United, as David Moyes took charge from Ferguson, and the club's fortunes dwindled quickly as a result. Moyes was removed from his post in April 2014 with United 7th in the league, bringing to an end an ill-fated spell for the Scot, and Giggs stepped in as interim player-manager until the end of the season, his final as a player. His last appearance came in a 3-1 win over Hull City at Old Trafford in the penultimate game of the 2013/14 season, in which he brought himself on as a substitute for youngster Tom Lawrence. Giggs stayed at the club as an assistant to new manager Louis van Gaal, and was seen as the Dutchman's ideal successor following his departure in 2016. However, United instead appointed José Mourinho and Giggs left the club after 26 years in total.

1 Teddy Sheringham

West Ham

Premier League legend Teddy Sheringham is the oldest outfield player to have ever taken to the pitch in the competition, a record he set when he played for West Ham in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in December 2006, at the ripe old age of 40 years and 8 months. Sheringham, a member of the Premier League '100 club', had scored his final goal in the division just four days earlier, scoring against Portsmouth to break his own record for the oldest goalscorer in the division.

The former Tottenham and Manchester United forward failed to make a Premier League appearance for the remainder of the 2006/07 season, and was released by the Hammers. Incredibly, Sheringham continued to play at a high-level, joining then-Championship side Colchester United for the 2007/08 season, where he made 19 league appearances, before retiring in 2008 at the age of 42.