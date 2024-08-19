Highlights Some NBA players defy father time, with Nat Hickey being the oldest to play at 45 years old.

Kevin Willis won a championship at 40 and was the second oldest to play in the NBA.

Robert Parish and Vince Carter are among the oldest NBA players to continue successful careers.

There is no doubt that Father Time exists. It affects all athletes around the world. Some have been able to challenge it, though, and play well past their primes.

Most NBA players can play into their middle to late 30s. Some may play shorter careers due to injuries, wear and tear or a decline in on-court production. Others have played well into their 40s, continuing to add to their careers.

Take LeBron James , for example. He enters the 2024-25 season at 39 years old. He will turn 40 in December and has not shown signs of slowing down after leading Team USA to a gold medal in the Olympics. It is just a matter of time before he moves onto this list.

Here are the 10 oldest players to ever play in the NBA.

1 Nat Hickey

Age – 45 years, 363 days

While most NBA fans have likely never heard of Nat Hickey, there is a good reason for that. He spent most of his playing career in the now-shut-down American Basketball League.

In 1947, he transitioned to the NBA, then known as the BAA. During the 1947-48 season, he coached the Providence Steamrollers.

The Steamrollers finished the season with a 4-25 record, which caused Hickey to sub himself into their final two games. At almost 46 years old, Hickey became the oldest player ever in an NBA game.

Nat Hickey Career Stats Category Regular Season G 2 PPG 1.0 FGM 0 FGA 6 FTM 2 FTA 3 PF 5

He did not have much success in the two games, as he scored just 2 points, both free throws, and shot 0-6 from the field. He ended the season with more fouls, 5, than points, 2. At the end of the season, Hickey would leave the Steamrollers, ending both his NBA coaching and playing career.

2 Kevin Willis

Age – 44 years, 224 days

Credit: © ROBERT HANASHIRO via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While Kevin Willis was never the best player for any of the eight teams he played for, he did carve out a long and successful 21-year career.

Willis was drafted 11th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1984 draft. He would spend his first 10 seasons in Atlanta and would have the best season of his career in 1991-92, where he was named to his only All-Star team and also finished as an All-NBA selection.

Kevin Willis Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,424 98 PPG 12.1 9.9 RPG 8.4 6.5 APG 0.9 0.6 SPG 0.7 0.6 FG% 48.7 48.4

Over the rest of his career, Willis would play for seven other franchises, including the Miami Heat , Golden State Warriors , Houston Rockets , Toronto Raptors , Denver Nuggets , San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks .

During his time in San Antonio, he won his only championship in the 2002-03 season despite playing just 5.1 minutes per game in the playoffs. Willis returned to Atlanta in 2004-05, where he retired after the season with the team that originally drafted him.

Two seasons later, in 2006-07, Willis returned to the NBA, signing with the Mavericks. He played just five games during his time in Dallas and retired after the season.

Willis finished his career as the second-oldest player ever to play in an NBA game. He was a one-time champion, All-Star and All-NBA selection.

3 Robert Parish

Age – 43 years, 254 days

Credit: © USA TODAY Sports

Robert Parish carved out a 21-year Hall of Fame career. He was drafted No. 8 overall by the Warriors in 1976 and spent his first four seasons in the Bay.

In 1980, Parish was traded by the Warriors to the Boston Celtics , where his career would take off.

During his 14 seasons in Boston, Parish became a nine-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. His best season came in 1981-82 when he finished fourth in MVP voting after averaging 19.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Parish also won three championships in Boston alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.

Robert Parish Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,611 184 PPG 14.5 15.3 RPG 9.1 9.6 APG 1.4 1.3 SPG 0.8 0.8 BPG 1.5 1.7 FG% 53.7 50.6

In 1994, Parish signed with the Charlotte Hornets and spent two seasons with them before being released. He ended his career after the 1996-97 season that saw him win his fourth championship, this time as a member of the Chicago Bulls .

Parish finished his career as a nine-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and four-time champion. He was named to the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

4 Vince Carter

Age – 43 years, 45 days

Vince Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA and is regarded as one of the best players who never won a championship.

The Warriors selected Carter as the fifth pick in the 1998 draft, and they traded his rights and cash to the Raptors for Antawn Jamison.

Carter dominated his rookie season, winning the Rookie of the Year award and finishing 16th in MVP voting. Over his next two seasons, Carter would average north of 25 points per game and finish 10th and 11th in MVP voting.

During the 2000 NBA All-Star weekend, Carter put on a show in the Slam Dunk Contest, winning while leaving fans in awe of his high-flying abilities.

He finished his career as one of the greatest dunkers of all time.

Vince Carter Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,541 88 PPG 16.7 18.1 RPG 4.3 5.4 APG 3.1 3.4 SPG 1.0 1.1 FG% 43.5 41.6 3PT% 37.1% 33.8%

Carter spent his first seven seasons in Toronto before being traded to the New Jersey Nets in 2004. He would spend five seasons with the Nets before again being traded, this time to the Orlando Magic .

After just two years in Orlando, the Magic would send him to the Phoenix Suns , where he would spend just one season before being waived.

Over the rest of his career, Carter would play for the Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings before retiring after the 2019-20 season with the Hawks.

Although never winning a championship, Carter had a long and successful career. He was an eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year.

In 2024, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

5 Udonis Haslem

Age – 42 years, 363 days

Credit: © David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Despite going undrafted, Udonis Haslem carved out a successful 20-year career with the Heat. After going undrafted, Haslem played in a pro league in France in 2002-03 before signing with the Heat in 2003.

During the 2003-04 season, Haslem was named to the All-Rookie team after averaging 7.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

In 2005-06, alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal , Haslem and the Heat won the franchise's first NBA title.

Udonis Haslem Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 879 149 PPG 7.5 5.6 RPG 6.6 5.5 APG 0.8 0.6 FG% 48.9 47.8

Haslem would win two more championships in 2011-12 and 2012–13 thanks to the big three of James, Wade and Chris Bosh.

Haslem finished his career in 2022-23 when he became the oldest player to ever play in an NBA Finals game after he checked into Game 3, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 's previous record.

Despite never being the best player on the Heat, Haslem was an important locker room piece. Towards the end of his career, he became more of a coach than a player, and helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

6 Dikembe Mutombo

Age – 42 years, 300 days

Dikembe Mutombo spent 18 years in the NBA, becoming one of the league's best defenders and shot blockers. The 7-foot-2 center was drafted fourth overall in the 1991 draft by the Denver Nuggets . He would spend five seasons in Denver, becoming a three-time All-Star and 1994-95 Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

Mutombo would go on to play for the Hawks, Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers , New York Knicks and Nets.

By the time his career ended in 2009, he had racked up 3,289 blocks, the second most all time.

Dikembe Mutombo Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,196 101 PPG 9.8 9.1 RPG 10.3 9.5 BPG 2.8 2.5 FG% 51.8 51.7

Mutombo never won a championship, but he put together a Hall of Fame career.

He finished his career as an eight-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Defensive team selection.

Known for his finger wag after blocking a shot, Mutombo became one of the NBA's best defenders ever and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

7 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Age – 43 years, 6 days

Undoubtedly, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best players in NBA history. He was among the first players to defy father time, putting together a historic 20-year career.

Abdul-Jabbar was selected first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969 and immediately made an impact. In his rookie season, he won the Rookie of the Year award while being named an All-Star, All-NBA selection, and All-Defensive selection, and he finished third in MVP voting.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,560 237 PPG 24.6 24.3 RPG 11.2 10.5 APG 3.6 3.2 BPG 2.6 2.4 FG% 55.9 53.3

He spent his first six seasons in Milwaukee and led the Bucks to their first championship in franchise history in 1970-71. In 1976, he was traded by the Bucks to the L.A. Lakers , where he would be a key player as part of their dynasty of the late 1970s and 1980s.

In Los Angeles, Kareem would win five more championships next to Magic Johnson and James Worthy.

He would call it a career in 1989, ending as one of the best NBA players ever.

During his 20 seasons in the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar won six championships, two Finals MVPs and six regular season MVPs. He was also a 19-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection, 1969-70 Rookie of the Year and 11-time All-Defensive selection.

He also retired with the most points scored in NBA history, passed by James in 2023.

In 1995, Abdul-Jabbar was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

8 Bob Cousy

Age – 41 years, 150 days

Bob Cousy played just 14 years in the NBA but was an important part of the Celtics' dynasty of the 1950s and 60s. In the 1950 NBA Draft, Cousy was selected fourth overall by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks, now the Atlanta Hawks.

The same year, the Blackhawks traded him to the Chicago Stags before he was drafted by the Celtics in October 1950 in the dispersal draft.

Cousy would spend 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Boston, helping them win six championships, including five straight from 1958 to 1963. As the starting point guard, Cousy ran the offense perfectly next to Bill Russell and Sam Jones.

Bob Cousy Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 924 109 PPG 18.4 18.5 RPG 5.2 5.0 APG 7.5 8.6 FG% 37.5 34.2

By the time he retired in 1963, Cousy had won six championships and was the 1956-57 NBA MVP. He was also a 13-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and eight-time assist champion during his Hall of Fame career.

Despite retiring in 1963, Cousy returned to play for the Cincinnati Royals, now the Sacramento Kings, in 1969. He played just seven games and averaged 0.7 points per game.

In 1971, Cousy was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the best careers by any point guard in NBA history.

9 Herb Williams

Age – 41 years, 129 days

Credit: © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Herb Williams is the only player on this list besides Hickey who never made an All-Star team during his NBA career. In fact, Williams never won any awards during his time in the NBA, but he did carve out a solid 18-year career.

Williams was drafted 14th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1981 draft. He spent his first eight seasons in Indiana before being traded to the Mavericks in 1989.

Over the rest of his career, he played for the Mavericks, Knicks and Raptors before retiring in 1999.

Herb Williams Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,102 57 PPG 10.8 2.7 RPG 5.9 1.4 APG 1.7 0.3 BPG 1.5 0.4 FG% 46.7 46.9

Williams averaged 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. He retired as a member of the Knicks in 1999 and became an assistant coach for New York in 2001.

He was a Knicks' assistant coach from 2001 to 2014 and received an opportunity to be the head coach in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

10 John Stockton

Age – 41 years, 35 days

John Stockton spent 19 years in the NBA, all with the Utah Jazz . Stockton is regarded as one of the best point guards ever and one of the best players to never win a championship.

Stockton was selected 16th overall by the Jazz in the 1984 draft. With him and Karl Malone as the dynamic duo in Utah, the Jazz dominated the Western Conference but failed to win a championship due to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

John Stockton Career Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs G 1,504 182 PPG 13.1 13.4 RPG 2.7 3.3 APG 10.5 10.1 SPG 2.2 1.9 FG% 51.5 47.3 3PT% 38.4 32.6

Stockton reached the playoffs all 19 seasons, including the finals twice, in 1996-97 and 1997-98. Both times, Utah was matched up against the Bulls, who they lost to.

By the end of his historic career, Stockton was a 10-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive selection, nine-time assist champion and two-time steals champion.

He also retired with the most assists and steals in NBA history.

Despite never winning a championship, Stockton was one of the best point guards of his generation. In 2009, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.