Team USA has been sending professionals to the Olympics since the 1992 Games, which featured the legendary Dream Team in Barcelona. The rosters have always had a healthy mix of star players and role players, with both up-and-coming players and veterans too. But for the 2024 edition, the U.S. has sent their oldest roster ever in Paris, with three of their oldest players ever being included.

Here are the five oldest players to have represented the USA at the biggest stage in international basketball.

1 LeBron James - 39 years and 6 months

Perhaps Father Time's greatest nemesis

LeBron James was 19 when he played in his first Olympics in Athens back in 2004.

In his first-ever game with Team USA, they fell to Puerto Rico in what was their worst loss in Olympic history. He was mostly a bench player in that forgettable campaign where they ended up with a bronze medal, the only time in the professional era where they failed to get gold.

He was back on the roster for the 2006 FIBA World Championships, where Team USA failed again, finishing with a bronze medal.

By the time the next Olympics rolled around, James had already had his first taste of the 2007 NBA Finals, where his Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the San Antonio Spurs .

With a chip on his shoulder from all those losses, James was a big part of the Redeem Team that steamrolled the opposing nations at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He was the second-highest scorer for Team USA as they won eight straight games en route to the gold medal.

LeBron James Olympics Stats (2004-2012) Category Stats PPG 11.4 RPG 4.0 APG 3.7 FG% 60.1% 3PT% 37.9%

James returned for the 2012 edition in London, where he once again took the backseat in scoring. With Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony , two excellent scorers next to him, James was third in scoring but led the team in assists as they coasted to yet another gold medal. But he had a historic moment in their game against Australia.

With 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, James became the first American ever to record a triple-double and only the second player in history to do so since Alexander Belov did it for the Soviet Union in 1976.

It looked like James was done with Team USA after London, as he opted to rest for the 2016 and 2021 Olympics. But when Team USA summoned what felt like the Avengers after an embarrassing fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, James made a heroic return at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The Akron native made history when he took the court against Serbia, becoming the oldest player to represent Team USA at the Olympics at the age of 39. That didn't stop him from looking like the hungriest player on the court, and it looks like he's determined to leave with nothing but gold.

2 Stephen Curry - 36 years and 4 months

A late entrant to the Olympics

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players of his generation, but it's only at the age of 36 that he's finally making his Olympic debut for Team USA. He has had two tournaments under his belt with the team previously, after playing in the 2010 and the 2014 FIBA World Cups. But that was as part of what was essentially a B-team for the USA.

Curry had established himself as a candidate to play in the Olympics in 2016, but after a long season where his Golden State Warriors lost in a seven-game Finals series, he cited health reasons after withdrawing from the Rio edition.

The timing wasn't ideal for him again for the 2021 Tokyo Games. He was coming off a Play-In tournament exit and told The Athletic that playing in the Olympics wasn't the "right thing" and the "right time" for him.

Stephen Curry FIBA World Cup Stats (2010-2014) Category Stats PPG 7.8 RPG 2.1 APG 2.5 FG% 42.2% 3PT% 41.8%

But similar to his rival LeBron James, Curry was motivated to play for Team USA post the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with him declaring his interest as early as October 2023. And it was a no-brainer for Steve Kerr and Team USA to bring along the best American guard available.

In the exhibition games leading to the Olympics, Curry didn't have any standout performances except for the game against Serbia, where he completely took over. He finished with a game-high 24 points, including six three-pointers.

Curry became the second-oldest player to represent Team USA when he made his Olympic debut in the first game against Serbia. He had 11 points with three makes from deep, including a no-look three at the end of the game that could become an iconic moment if Team USA ends up winning the gold medal.

3 Kevin Durant - 35 years 10 months

The Team USA GOAT?

Kevin Durant made his Team USA debut alongside Stephen Curry at the 2010 FIBA World Cup.

But unlike his former teammate, the Phoenix Suns forward was the star player immediately as he joined, after nearly making to the 2008 Olympics roster as an 18-year-old. He led Team USA to the gold medal and was named tournament MVP.

Durant walked into the 2012 Olympics roster and took over from the outset. He scored 156 points during the tournament, the most scored by a U.S. player in a single Olympics, surpassing Spencer Haywood's record of 145 set in 1968. That run included a dominant 30-point performance in the gold medal game against Spain, which the U.S. won by seven points.

Durant returned to the team for the Rio Games, and was at his best once again, averaging 19.4 points. He was just two points away from having the most total points scored in the tournament, as Team USA went on a marauding 8-0 campaign to win gold.

Kevin Durant Team USA Stats (2010-2021) Category Stats PPG 20.6 RPG 5.6 APG 2.8 FG% 53.8% 3PT% 48.8%

When he led the country to another gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games, Durant passed Carmelo Anthony as the all-time leading scorer for Team USA at the Olympics.

With three gold medals in three Olympics, he was up there with Anthony in the conversation for the best Team USA player. The former All-Star had the edge over Durant with four medals, including three gold. But Durant has scored more than 100 points more than Anthony at the Olympics, with better efficiency. And now he has a chance to officially overtake him with a strong performance in Paris.

Durant showed he means business after scoring 20 points in Team USA's first game against Serbia after going a staggering 8-9 from the field in under 17 minutes. He was 8-8 from the floor in the first half, obliterating every Serbian buildup with his relentless buckets. He did this while coming off the bench and despite not playing in all five of Team USA's exhibition games leading up to the tournament.

If the 35-year-old Durant can keep this up, he could become the first player in Olympic history to win four gold medals, which would give him some serious legacy points.

4 Larry Bird - 35 years and 7 months

Bird became a part of history with just one tournament appearance

Until the 1988 Olympics, FIBA didn't allow NBA athletes to participate in the Summer Games. So, college players would represent Team USA at the Games, until 1992, which was the first year that NBA athletes were permitted to take part. After just getting a bronze medal in the previous edition, Team USA decided to send out their best contingent possible for the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Larry Bird was chosen as the co-captain alongside Magic Johnson for the tournament. The Boston Celtics legend was coming off his 13th season and was suffering from back issues throughout the year. But he still boarded the plane to Barcelona to lead the Dream Team as the oldest player on the roster at 35, three years older than Johnson, who was the second-oldest player.

Unsurprisingly, Team USA demolished every team in front of them. Starting the tournament with a 116-48 win over Angola, they averaged a winning margin of 44 points as they handily won the gold medal.

Larry Bird Team USA Stats (1992) Category Stats PPG 8.4 RPG 3.8 APG 1.8 FG% 52.1% 3PT% 33.3%

Bird played in all eight games, but only averaged 8.4 points while playing just 18 minutes per game. There were just three players who averaged fewer points than him, although Bird still led the team with three-point attempts.

If it wasn't for his back injuries, even at 35, Bird would've been one of the best players for the team. He still managed an All-Star selection in the regular season before the tournament, averaging 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Immediately after coming back from the tournament, Bird announced his retirement, citing health issues. He held the record for being the oldest Team USA player until the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was surpassed by LeBron James.

5 Jason Kidd - 35 years and 4 months

A true leader during his two gold medal runs

Jason Kidd's first taste of the Olympics came in 2000 when he was one of three captains for Team USA as they headed to Sydney. He was part of a strong roster despite the withdrawal of Shaquille O'Neal , Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant from the tournament.

Kidd led the team to the gold medal, with eight wins out of eight games, while being the team leader in assists. He may have averaged a paltry 6.0 points per game, but his defense, leadership, and playmaking were crucial in Team USA's triumph.

The Hall of Famer was forced to miss the 2004 Athens Games because of knee surgery, and it looked like he was past his Team USA days post his return from injury. But in 2008, the 35-year-old Kidd was called up by new coach Mike Krzyzewski, who was assembling the 'Redeem Team' after the 2004 embarrassment.

Jason Kidd Team USA Stats (2000-2008) Category Stats PPG 3.8 RPG 3.9 APG 3.2 FG% 57.9%

There were serious doubts about Kidd's inclusion, since both Chris Paul and Deron Williams, who were much better at the time, were also part of the roster. However, it wasn't surprising that Kidd still managed to start over for the U.S. in Beijing, since they needed his defense and leadership. He also talked about how one of his roles was to ensure cohesion between the team's biggest stars, Bryant and LeBron James.

Kidd may have played just over 13 minutes per game in Beijing, but he was a valuable contributor in their gold medal run, which included a game-high seven assists in the semi-finals against defending champions Argentina.