Summary Sandygate Road, opened in 1804, is England's oldest football ground, home to Hallam FC.

Anfield is iconic, home to Liverpool since 1892, and has a capacity of over 61,000.

Bramall Lane, established in 1855, has hosted football matches since 1862, steeped in history.

The history of English football is closely linked to the stadiums in which some of its finest lines have been written. These symbolic, almost mythical venues have seen some of the best teams and players of all time shine. It's a legacy that time has helped to build and that current generations continue to perpetuate.

And whether in the Premier League or Championship, or in the lower divisions that make up the English football pyramid, these stadiums continue to resonate to the rhythm of the songs of the thousands of inveterate supporters who take their seats there weekend after weekend.

Today, GIVEMESPORT has decided to pay tribute to these venues by ranking the 10 oldest among them.

10 Oldest Stadiums in English Football Rank Stadium Location Built In 1. Sandygate Road Crosspool 1804 2. Bramall Lane Sheffield 1855 3. Field Mill Mansfield Pre-1861 4. Stamford Bridge London 1877 5. Deepdale Preston 1878 6. Spotland Stadium Rochdale 1878 7. The Walks King's Lynn 1881 8. Ewood Park Blackburn 1882 9. Turf Moor Burnley 1883 10. Anfield Liverpool 1884

Other stadiums, such as Trent Bridge, hosted football matches before some of their counterparts listed here, but were subsequently used for other sports.

10 Anfield

Liverpool