Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he would happily take the wheel once again at Old Trafford amid uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future. The Dutchman signed a contract extension over the summer, but an inconsistent start to the season coupled with a poor league campaign last time out has led many to speculate how long he has left at the club.

This prompted Solskjaer to be asked whether he would take back the role that he was removed from in 2021. While he said he didn't like to speak about jobs while other managers were in charge, the former poacher didn't shy away from his feelings on the matter.

Related Solskjaer's Comments Re-Emerge After Ten Hag Lists Trophies he's Won in Defence Back during his time in charge at Manchester United, the striker-turned-manager suggested that winning trophies sometimes papers over the cracks.

Solskjaer Happy to Return to Old Trafford

The Norwegian would not turn down another crack at his dream job

Speaking at the Oslo Business Forum, as per ESPN, the 51-year-old explained that he would return to the Old Trafford dug out if given the opportunity:

"If the family [United] asks, I would say yes every day of the week. It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course."

Prior to his stint as head coach, Solskjaer was revered by United supporters as being one of the greatest 'super subs' in Premier League history. His finest moment came as he scored a stoppage time winner in the Champions League final to secure a famous treble in 1999.

He was appointed interim manager in December 2018 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, but following an incredible run, he was handed the permanent gig a few months later. The Norwegian would guide United to a third and second place finish in the Premier League in his first two full seasons, as well as the Europa League final in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the fourth-best win percentage of any Manchester United manager in Premier League history (51.4%).

He would be sacked later that year as United failed to live up to expectations following the arrival of marquee signings Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter of which Solskjaer would later go on to describe as a mistake.

Related Why Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Spell at Man Utd Didn't Work Out It would not have been the way Ronaldo wanted to end his Manchester United career, but why did his second spell at the club turn so sour?

Solskjaer Confirms Interest in National Team Job

The former striker admitted he would like to manage Norway

The Old Trafford job is not the only one that the former Red Devil is holding out hope for though, as Solskjaer revealed that he is interested in replacing Stale Solbakken as Norway boss. The current manager is largely expected to walk away from his role following the 2026 World Cup and the former Molde coach has thrown his name into the hat as a potential successor:

"I am a proud Norwegian, and of course if the question arises, when Ståle decides to give up, I will happily engage in discussions. I am a proud Norwegian and proud of where I come from."

Solskjaer does have previous history of working with some of Norway's biggest stars, as he is largely redited for discovering Erling Haaland's talents during his tenure at Molde.