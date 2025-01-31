Striker-turned-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snubbed his former player Cristiano Ronaldo, who played 73 times under the Norwegian’s watchful eye in the 2021/22 campaign, when naming the two players who could play ‘without a team’.

Solskjaer, 51, had been without a job in football management since parting ways with Manchester United in November 2021 but ended his three-year hiatus by joining Besiktas in January of this year – and things have gone swimmingly since.

While praising Sem Steijn, who has shone under the Norwegian’s short but sweet tenure thus far, Solskjaer also highlighted the importance of all 11 of his on-pitch players, and even those behind the scenes, singing from the same hymn sheet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solskjaer accrued a 1.79 points per game ratio in his 149-match tenure.

Dubbed a ‘tactically talented manager’ by the Turkish media as a result, there is plenty of merit in what Solskjaer – who is one of the top 20 foreign goalscorers in Premier League history – has to say about the beautiful game.

Ahead of his most recent result, he said: “But, of course, when you have players like Sem Steijn who has scored 18 or 20 goals this season. He’s impressive but it’s a team collective with lots of movement. It’s a team collective.”

Close

Alas, he then went on to name-drop Argentinian duo Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona as the only two players in football history that made life look so effortless that, even without teammates, they would be able to cope on the football pitch.

"I don’t think anyone in football, apart from [Lionel] Messi and [Diego Maradona], can play football without a team next to them."

Lionel Messi