Highlights Pressure is mounting on Thomas Tuchel with Bayern second in the Bundesliga and staring at a trophyless season.

Bayern Munich are considering interim managers should they decide to sack Tuchel.

Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both been discussed as potential replacements.

Bayern Munich have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of potential interim managers should they decide to sack current boss Thomas Tuchel before the end of the season.

It has been a torrid time of late for the Bavarians. Their shock 3-2 defeat to Bochum last weekend was their seventh defeat of the season, and it means that the former Chelsea manager has now lost a quarter of his games in charge of the club. Having won the last 11 Bundesliga titles, Bayern are now eight points behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen and on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Although higher-ups at the club have backed Tuchel, it is being reported that some short-term solutions are being drawn up in case the German is relieved of his duties.

Possible Bayern Munich interim manager

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid bosses in contention

According to a report via Sky Sports in Germany, it is believed that Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are being discussed internally for the role.

The 'baby-faced assassin' returned to Old Trafford in 2018 at the helm in similar circumstances back in 2018. Replacing Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer led his team on an incredible run of form, which saw them defy the odds in an extraordinary comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He was later awarded the full time position, but was sacked in 2021 having not won any silverware during his time in charge.

The Norwegian's most famous moment of his playing career came against Bayern Munich in 1999. His stoppage time winner saw Manchester United complete a lage turnaround and a famous treble in the process. It is suggested that Solskjaer has a close relationship with Bayern Munich sporting director Christopher Freund, hence why he may be in line for the top job at the German club.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane has been out of a job since 2021 following the end of his second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his combined four and a half years in the Los Blancos dug out, the Frenchman established himself as one of Europe's elite coaches. He guided the star-studded side to a never-before-seen three consecutive Champions League successes.

Thomas Tuchel's future uncertain

The former PSG boss has lost 11 of his 44 matches

Despite the addition of Harry Kane last summer, things have taken a downward turn at the Allianz Arena this campaign. Having retained the Bundesliga title for over a decade, the situation is looking perilous as Bayer Leverkusen stretch their advantage at the top.

Despite that, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dressen has publicly supported his current manager, stating that Tuchel would be in charge the next time the team takes to the field against RB Leipzig on Saturday.