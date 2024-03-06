Highlights Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Cristiano Ronaldo's return forced a change to the team's playstyle.

Solskjaer admits Cristiano's passion created complications within the team despite his talent.

The quick decision to sign Ronaldo didn't work out for Solskjaer, but he had no issues managing him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the complications that came with re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo while he was Manchester United manager, stating that he was forced to change the way that the team played to accommodate the Potuguese forward. The former manager made the comments in an episode of the 'Stick to Football' podcast, via the Daily Mail.

Having left in 2008, Ronaldo re-joined his boyhood club from Juventus in 2021 for £12.8m in one of the most incredible moves of that transfer window. He scored 118 goals during his first spell at Old Trafford, so fans were understandably excited about one of the club's greatest ever players returning.

But while the 2021/22 season was an impressive one for Ronaldo, with him notching 18 league goals, it was a disappointing one for the team. Solskjaer, who was manager at the time, found himself sacked after a string of poor results. And under Ralf Ragnick, the Red Devils could only muster a 6th place finish.

Solskjaer says Ronaldo changed how United played

Edinson Cavani 'suffered' from icon's return

Speaking about his sacking and Ronaldo's return to Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright, Solskjaer opened up about what was happening behind the scenes at that point, saying that Ronaldo's return created several problems. The main one was that United had to completely change how they played without the ball.

Solskjaer said: "We started off straight away thinking how we are going to press and change the little tweaks. Cristiano is different to Anthony Martial who was up front, or whether we would play Mason [Greenwood] or Marcus [Rashford] up front. Edinson Cavani was the one that suffered the most when Cristiano came in – we'd played and got Edinson into a certain way of understanding the way we played.

"With the ball, with him in the team, it was no problem. Without him [pressing], we had to change a little bit the different roles we'd gotten used to. We were one of the highest pressing teams before [Ronaldo joined]. We let Dan James go when Cristiano came in, and they're two different types of players."

Solskjaer went on to add that during his tenure, Ronaldo would often be outspoken, remembering one incident where he was unhappy about being left on the bench, despite asking his manager to put him there weeks in advance. The Norwegian coach believed that the superstar's passion for the team would be useful for younger players like Rashford, but it also created problems.

"Part of signing Cristiano Ronaldo was getting that passion from him, but that did have its complications. You've got Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who can learn from Cristiano as he's the best, the most disciplined and he's been the best player in the world, and you think he's going to help them.

"When he arrived at the club, he told me to start him for three games in a row, and then put me on the bench for the fourth game, but he's so passionate so when I did that, he didn't like it."

Solskjaer believed that signing Ronaldo was the right call

Ex-United manager never had problems with him

Discussing how the deal for the star came around, Solskjaer stated that he and the club made the decision in a very short amount of time. Ronaldo had been linked with a move to rivals Manchester City before he completed his return to United, but the Red Devils' manager at the time spoke of his excitement when the club's hierarchy said that they wanted to hijack the deal.

"It was a very quick decision,' he said. "We didn't think Cristiano was available and that he was going to move. When it became apparent that he was leaving Juventus, obviously there were other clubs that wanted him – but I was excited.

"They [United] asked me, "Would you want us to try this?". I said yes – obviously we know Cristiano is quality, and he's 37, but we have to manage – he's the best goal scorer in the world. It didn't work out for me, it didn't work out for Cristiano, but it was the right decision at the time."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo only played 13 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but scored nine goals during his tenure.

Ronaldo would go on to have a tumultuous second season at the club, falling out with new manager Erik ten Hag. Having been dropped to the bench after missing pre-season, the relationship between the two soured, and culminated in Ronaldo giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

United and the 38-year-old subsequently agreed to tear up his contract with the club, bringing around a new era at the Theatre of Dreams. But Solskjaer, speaking of his own personal experience with Ronaldo as a teammate and as his manager, said that he rarely had an issue with the striker's personality.

"When I was manager of Manchester United, I can't remember too many problems from Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "It was the game against Everton when he walked straight off the pitch after I brought him on as a substitute, but there were more problems with him after I had left the club.