Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dubbed a "tactically talented manager" by Turkish media following his debut as Besiktas manager.

Solskjaer was appointed Besiktas boss earlier this month to permanently replace ex-Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who departed the club in November. His first match in charge was a Europa League clash with Athletic Bilbao, a game that Besiktas dominated and won 4-1 with goals from Rafa Silva, Joao Mario and a brace from Milot Rashica.

The victory was vital for Besiktas, who would have been all but officially eliminated from the competition had they lost. Instead, the win means they are on nine points after seven matches and as it stands, they occupy the final play-off place in the newly-formatted league table.

Solskjaer has 'Instilled Confidence'

Promising signs from the Norwegian in his first game

Turkish journalist Guntekin Onay, writing for Spor Arena via SPORTbible, said:

“We saw from the first match that Solskjaer is a tactically talented manager. He also showed that he knows the players very well and studies the Besiktas team seriously. He is aware that Arthur Masuaku and Ciro Immobile are not in a position to play a 90-minute match in the first changes he made. “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has obviously instilled confidence in his one-on-one meetings with the players and dictated what kind of game he wants. There was a Besiktas on the pitch that the spectators enjoyed and the players enjoyed.”

Solskjaer is in his first managerial job for over three years, having not worked as a manager since departing Manchester United in 2021. In that absence from the role, he spent time working with UEFA as a technical observer. He had a strong start to life at Old Trafford, even guiding the Red Devils to a Europa League final, but form ultimately faltered after that and it led to his dismissal from the job.

Now, Solskjaer has a chance to repair his reputation with Besiktas, who are sixth in the Super Lig at the time of writing and 20 points adrift from Galatasaray at the top of the table. His maiden game against Bilbao allowed him to showcase the brand of football that he will hope to play and it is something that the fans evidently responded well to.

Solskjaer will have a chance to secure Besiktas' place in the Europa League play-offs before the end of the month, with the Turkish giants due to play Twente in their final league game. The Norwegian will make his Super Lig debut against Antalyaspor and will, no doubt, look to beat them in a similar manner to the way his club so easily overcame Bilbao.