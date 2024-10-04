Key Takeaways Man Utd managers face ongoing power struggle with hierarchy in transfer talks, hindering success.

Solskjaer's tenure hit hurdles due to unsecured top talents like Bellingham and Kane, ultimately costing him his job.

United's missed targets, like Haaland at City and Rice at Arsenal, impacted team success while rival clubs benefited.

One aspect that managers are rarely briefed on before taking the helm at Manchester United is the incessant tug-of-war they will face with the club's hierarchy regarding transfer negotiations. This ongoing battle for influence can often overshadow their efforts on the pitch, as they navigate the intricate web of boardroom politics while trying to build a competitive team.

A prime example of how clashes with the Old Trafford hierarchy can lead to a manager's downfall is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In 2023, in an interview with The Athletic, he disclosed that his tenure with the Red Devils was significantly hampered by the club's inability to secure five of his crucial transfer targets. This shortfall not only stifled his ambitions but also contributed to the mounting pressure that ultimately cost him his position.

The club legend's tenure came to a close nearly three years ago, as the initial spark of promise he exhibited gradually faded into a haze of confusion and turmoil, leading to a string of humiliating defeats. Although the United hierarchy successfully brought in several high-profile players, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the list, a number of world-class talents slipped through the net, ultimately signing with rival clubs. This oversight not only stunted Solskjaer’s progress but also highlighted how wrong the club's executives were in their judgements of such players back then as they thrive today.

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Solskjaer recounted how he urged United to sign his Norwegian compatriot Erling Haaland long before the young striker had even made his debut for RB Salzburg. Naturally, the club's failure to act on this insight has left a deep scar on the hearts of Old Trafford faithful.

During his brief stint in Austria, the robot-like goalscoring sensation netted an astonishing 29 goals in just 27 appearances. He then continued his scoring spree with Borussia Dortmund, where he racked up 86 goals in 89 matches, which ultimately paved the way for a stunning £50m transfer to Manchester City two summers ago.

The rest is, as they say, history. The towering forward continues to shatter goalscoring records and recently matched Ronaldo's milestone by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals for a single club, accomplishing this incredible feat in a mere 105 appearances—an achievement that has been pivotal in securing consecutive Premier League titles for City, in turn casting a darker shadow on their neighbours.

Declan Rice

Arsenal

Another target of Solskjaer's who has gone on to join a Premier League rival and leave United in their tracks on the way is Declan Rice. Erik ten Hag's predecessor spoke in the same interview about the fact he had mooted the domineering English midfielder before he cost Arsenal an eye-watering £100m last summer.

A cut above the rest, Declan Rice was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Gareth Southgate at the 2024 Euros, and he performed exceptionally well. A scorer of some important goals for Arsenal in the 2023-24 season, the central midfielder has gone from strength to strength since his move, despite some eyebrows being raised over the hefty fee.

Rice’s role for England is similar to his role when playing for the Gunners – and, in short, that is to be the glue. An astute tackler with an incredible engine, the former West Ham United captain has all the tools to remain a crucial player for club and country in the foreseeable future, and he would no doubt have proven to be far more successful than the rapidly-ageing Casemiro as Arsenal continue to mount a Premier League title charge.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea

One key reason Manchester United may have overlooked some of the talents on Solskjaer's promising wishlist was the Glazers' belief that the club needed immediate impact players, rather than taking risks on prospects with high potential. This same thinking likely explains why Moises Caicedo landed at Chelsea the same summer Rice headed to north London.

However, Caicedo may not be the biggest missed opportunity of the bunch. Since joining Todd Boehly’s revolution at Stamford Bridge, his form has been inconsistent, ebbing and flowing in a way that hasn’t quite justified the record-breaking £115 million deadline-day price tag, the most expensive transfer in British football history.

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

When it comes to the biggest names in world football, few eclipse the prestige of Jude Bellingham. Birmingham City faced widespread ridicule when they retired his shirt number, especially since the young midfielder left before he was even old enough to legally buy a pint in the UK. But fast-forward just four years, and the only ones with a knowing grin are the very club that shaped the young English talent into the global sensation he’s become today.

At just 21, Stourbridge’s very own has cemented himself as one of the finest midfielders on the planet. With a Champions League and La Liga double already under his belt after a stunning season in which he racked up 36 goal contributions in 42 games for Europe’s most prestigious club, Bellingham now finds himself in the hunt for a Ballon d’Or - becoming the first Englishman to be seriously considered for the honor since Michael Owen claimed it back in 2001.

"We wanted Jude Bellingham badly – he’s a Man United player, but I respect he chose Dortmund," Solskjaer said. "That was probably sensible. But it’s why I respect Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James and Jadon [Sancho]. Young players prepared to come into a team that wasn’t 100 per cent there like it was when I arrived."

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

"I would have signed Kane every day of the week and my understanding was that he wanted to come," Solskjaer said, finalising his list. "But the club didn’t have the budget with the financial constraints from Covid-19, there was no bottomless pit."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three players in Premier League history have scored over 200 goals in the competition; Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213), and Alan Shearer (260).

Had United not squandered funds on overhyped, underperforming signings in the years leading up to Harry Kane’s long-anticipated departure from Tottenham last summer, they might have secured one of the world’s top strikers at Old Trafford.

Instead, it was Bayern Munich who flexed their financial muscle, bringing England’s all-time leading goalscorer to Germany. While Kane’s well-documented trophy drought remains unbroken for now, Bayern’s squad looks primed for a serious Champions League run this season in pursuit of their seventh title. If they are to achieve that, Kane will undoubtedly be the key figure driving their success.