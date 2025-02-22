Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in charge of Manchester United was a tumultuous and ultimately unsuccessful one. The former striker returned to the club he'd once represented on the pitch in 2018. He replaced Jose Mourinho, initially on a temporary basis, before the deal was made permanent in 2019. His tenure in charge started promisingly, but ultimately fizzled out into one of the many lacklustre reigns as United manager following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Things could have been very different, though, had the Red Devils made the right moves in the transfer market and there are two players in particular that Solksjaer regrets not signing. During an appearance on the Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, he spoke about some of the business he wanted to get done during his stint at Old Trafford. There was one player in particular that he came close to signing, but let slip out of his fingers and there was another who he wanted to bring in, but the club themselves weren't interested.

Jude Bellingham

United were close to signing him from Birmingham

Over the last few years, Jude Bellingham has transformed into one of the best footballers on the planet. His rise to superstardom has been electric and he's playing well beyond his years. Having initially come through the ranks at Birmingham City, it was clear almost immediately that the midfielder had a bright future and some of the best teams in Europe quickly took an interest in him. United were one of those clubs and, according to Solskjaer, they came very close to signing him before he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Speaking on the deal, the Norwegian said:

"He was in the building. I was there, Sir Alex Ferguson was there, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona were all there that day. We all spoke to him and sold it as well as we could. He knew what he wanted, a certain amount of minutes in the first team. He was 17 at the time, and he was the most mature 17-year-old I’ve ever met – he had it all planned out."

The club couldn't guarantee to meet his minutes demand and he wound up moving to Germany instead. It's a move that paid off and now, he's one of the best footballers in the world at Real Madrid. He wasn't the only major star that Solskjaer wanted at Old Trafford, though.

Erling Haaland

Solskjaer recommended him to United twice

This one was a little more personal. Having worked closely with Erling Haaland for multiple years at Molde, Solskjaer reached out to United and recommended they sign him from his club. They passed on the opportunity and when the former striker took charge of the Red Devils, he again tried to convince them to make a move for Haaland. At this point, he'd moved to RB Salzburg, but had a release clause in his contract that made him attainable. The Premier League side passed and Dortmund again benefitted from their mistake. Just a couple of years later, he joined the Red Devils' local rivals, Manchester City, and has made them look like fools for missing out as he's been scoring goals for fun.

"The summer before I joined United, I rang the club and said ‘You’ve got to sign this boy [Haaland] – he’ll be top class’. They said no – they had enough reports on players. "Then I became the caretaker manager [at United] and [Molde] had sold Haaland to RB Salzburg. I told the club straight away to buy him while he has a release clause. We knew that then, and no one else would’ve paid the money - £20 million, it would’ve been a bargain."

With Bellingham playing just behind Haaland, United would have one of the most explosive attacks in football right now. It's easy to see why missing out on the pair was Solskjaer's biggest regret as the Red Devils boss.