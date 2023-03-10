Oleksandr Usyk has accepted Tyson Fury's offer for an undisputed fight on April 29th at Wembley, so long as Fury agrees to donate £1 million to Ukraine.

It had appeared as though the fight was unlikely to happen after the Ukrainian's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, said Fury had priced himself out of the bout.

"I don't think Fury and Usyk will fight in April - or even next as Usyk has his mandatory obligations," he said.

Usyk accepts Fury's demands

But it appears that a blockbuster bout between the two heavyweight stars is now back on, with Usyk sharing a video of himself accepting Fury's demands for a 70/30 purse split, under the condition that the Gypsy King give money towards Ukraine's relief cause.

"Hey, greedy belly, I accept your offer", he says in the clip.

"70/30 split to fight on April 29th at Wembley."

He adds: "But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight... Deal?"

VIDEO: Usyk accepts Fury's demands for fight at Wembley on April 29th

Fury or Usyk - who wins?

Fury, 34, is the WBC champion, while 36-year-old Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

The WBA had said the deadline to agree the unification fight was 22:00 GMT Friday and if the bout between Usyk and Fury does come to fruition, then it will surely be one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing history.

Both fighters have undefeated records at present and the winner of this contest would be able to rightfully crown themselves the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Fury already claims to be the greatest heavyweight ever and has come out on top over the likes of Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder.

Meanwhile, Usyk claimed the bragging rights over Anthony Joshua – defeating the Brit twice in relatively comfortable fashion.

And next in his sights is the Gypsy King himself.

"The fight we still want is Tyson for the undisputed," Krassyuk said. "It's Usyk's objective. His purpose is to go through all the challenges in the training camp and have four belts around his arm."

He added: "I visited him at his training camp and spent quite good time there. He's relaxed, it's his normal state of mind. Whatever comes, he's grateful to get it. He might be a bit disappointed, but he won't throw in the towel and give up on his road to greatness."