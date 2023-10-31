Highlights Francis Ngannou delivered a stunning performance, knocking down Tyson Fury and impressing in his squared circle debut.

The fight between Usyk and Fury for the undisputed titles may be in jeopardy as Fury's contradicting words could delay the match.

Oleksandr Usyk was ringside as Francis Ngannou came extremely close to defeating his boxing rival Tyson Fury in a crossover fight in Saudi Arabia this weekend. No expectation was placed on the shoulders of the former UFC champion in his squared circle debut, but he delivered a stunning performance which sent shockwaves around the world of combat sports.

It was expected that a routine win for Fury would set up his signed contest with Usyk for the undisputed titles in Saudi Arabia on December 23, but the Gypsy King's contradicting words may now mean the fight date is changed. The Ukrainian was ringside and reacting to the fight alongside a whole host of famous faces including Mike Tyson and Eminem, but what happened saw him respond in a manner he didn't expect to at all.

Francis Ngannou's stunning knockdown of Tyson Fury

Ngannou came walking to the ring with an air of huge confidence despite the uphill task he had on his hands according to pretty much everyone associated with the fight. However, after training with Mike Tyson where footage looked previously 'awful', it was clear he had worked extremely hard on his technique and came in all guns blazing leaving the WBC champion reeling.

The third round was the most pivotal turning point in the showdown however, with Francis Ngannou stepping up the tempo and landing a booming left-hook, which had come to be expected given his record-breaking power. Fury was seemingly granted an age to climb to his feet after being knocked down to the canvas, but he did eventually beat the count and regather his composure to try and box his way to a win in the final rounds.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou final scorecards released

Unfortunately for 'The Predator', Fury was able to recover and work his way back into the fight despite Ngannou's stubborn aggression and resistance, but many thought he was still failing to do enough to get the nod. But the judges scorecards were required at the final bell, and it was the 'Gypsy King' who was granted the win by majority decision, a verdict which many believed to be a robbery including Ngannou who reacted with mocking posts on social media.

The scorecards read with one in the MMA fighter's favour, but the other two gave the boxing superstar the edge in the contest, much to the disappointment of many who believed he had done enough to secure a win. Irrespective of the conclusion, the Cameroon fighter well and truly matched the experienced Fury and went toe-to-toe with someone many believed he couldn't, and this was reflected in the final punch statistics.

Oleksandr Usyk tried to coach Tyson Fury from ringside

There was a whole host of VIPs who were invited to sit ringside in the Middle East, with even Cristiano Ronaldo getting into the action and showing his passion during the rounds. But it meant a lot more to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, who was hoping for a Fury win to finally secure his mega-money undisputed meeting later this year.

It was clear he was supporting Fury and was seen extremely nervous following the knockdown, at which point he reveals he tried to play cornerman to the Briton who was struggling to go through the gears.