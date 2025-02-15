Oleksandr Usyk has announced that he will call time on his career following two more fights. The former unified heavyweight and cruiserweight champion sees a perfect exit route from boxing with a final showdown against the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker on the 22nd of February providing the 38-year-old with the perfect opportunity to bow out from the sport as the unified heavyweight champion once again.

While Usyk plans for that contest to be his last in the professional rankings, he won't be done with the sport entirely just yet. After revealing his final two fight plans, the world heavyweight champion expressed his desire for a 'show match' against the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

Pereira's career skyrocketed after joining the UFC as the Brazilian claimed the middleweight title in just his fourth outing with the promotion after dethroning long-time rival Israel Adesanya. The 37-year-old would then make the move up a weight class and claim the 205lb belt, before making three successful title defences with a fourth set to take place at UFC 313.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Alex Pereira

Could a crossover fight between the two champions actually happen