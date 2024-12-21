Oleksandr Usyk is to be prevented from bringing a specific item in the corner with him for his world heavyweight title rematch with Tyson Fury on Saturday night. That's according to his promoter, Frank Warren, who revealed the ban following the pre-fight rules meeting on Friday.

'The Gypsy King' suffered his first defeat as a professional during the pair's first meeting - despite leading the contest at the mid-way point. The Ukrainian found his second wind in the latter portion of the contest, though.

Usyk landed some stiff shots on his opponent in the eighth round, before delivering a vicious flurry that almost finished the Brit in the ninth round. After the fight, it became apparent that 'The Cat' had been kissing his crucifix necklace in between each round.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 21/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

While, in reality, the act was just a ritual to comfort Usyk, Team Fury weren't happy with the idea of him being able to the same in the rematch - and so made an official request that will stop it from happening at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh tonight.

As a result, nothing other than water will be allowed to touch either man's lips during the contest - which will see Usyk defend his WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles.

Although it turned out that Usyk had been kissing a cross in the first fight, there had been some suggestion at the time that he had been using an inhaler - something that would violate the rules of the sport. To avoid any controversy this time around, everything has been banned by officials.