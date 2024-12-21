Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury battled through another 12-round bout in the Middle East, extending their rivalry to a 24-round bonanza, which the Ukrainian fighter edged once again thanks to a unanimous decision from the ringside judges.

The Fury and Usyk rivalry is one of the most significant that combat sports has produced in its modern era, as it has brought together two legitimate pound-for-pound monsters because of the former's name value from marquee wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, and the latter's extraordinary exploits at cruiserweight, combined with his elite wins over Anthony Joshua. With Usyk's split decision win over Fury earlier in the year, a win in which he had floored Fury, the Brit was hoping for revenge on Saturday, the 21st of December, rather than repeat. But, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it was a case of repeat, as Usyk advanced his record over Fury to 2-0.

In the spirit of season's beatings, Fury walked out festive-themed because of his red and white gown, and music choice — Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas is You. Usyk, meanwhile, rocked the traditional Ukraine drip and looked focused on the prize at hand; a brace of wins over the dominant heavyweight of the post-Klitschko timeline.

The size difference between the 6-foot-9 Fury, who weighed-in at a career heaviest 281 pounds, and Usyk, who is 6-foot-3 and spent the first half of his career at cruiserweight, was a sight to behold, as a jabbing contest broke out in the opening minute of the opening round. If there was one fighter in particular who had distance management down to a tee early, it was Fury, who found the target with his follow-up punches on the range-finding jabs.

In the second, Usyk started to land his more powerful blows but stayed on his feet, to keep moving, and occasionally test Fury to the side of the body. In the second, Usyk started to land his more powerful blows but stayed on his feet, to keep moving, and occasionally test Fury to the side of the body. He jabbed him to the body, and sought to deplete Fury of his energy reserves — something that, perhaps, could be easier to do as Fury was carrying more mass in a fight than he ever had before.

In the third, there were far more looping hands over the top as an active and high-energy bout progressed. In his southpaw stance, Usyk landed heavy shots on Fury's face in the fourth, and blocked anything in return because of his reliable, high guard. Though the first few rounds involved a story focusing on body work from Usyk, in the fifth, Fury began to stalk his opponent, threw welll to the body and to the head, and landed some nasty uppercuts.

By the midway point, any momentum Fury sought to steal with combination work was outdone by Usyk's left hand, which he landed with aplomb, in rounds six and seven. In rounds eight and nine, Usyk upped the pressure on a tiring Fury as the weigh-in strategy may have backfired against him.

With Usyk taking control of the middle rounds, the Ukrainian — the defending unified belt holder — continued to close the show, finishing round 11 like a champion, as he rattled Fury with a left and a right on either side of his head. He then thumped him with a straight left and landed a one-two, too.

Finally, in the 12th, Usyk ducked under Fury's attempted head shots, while hitting his own one-two before leaving the danger-zone. It was a round that was befitting of a unified heavyweight championship, and rivalled the great matchups from previous heavyweight eras like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Earlier at the event, the solid super welterweight fighter Serhii Bohachuk finished Ishmael Davis, Moses Itauma knocked out Demsey McKean, and Johnny Fisher edged David Allen.

More to follow…