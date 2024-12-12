Current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has named his top five boxers in the world right now, and he's even given a nod to Tyson Fury right before their upcoming rematch in Saudi Arabia on the 21st of December.

Terence Crawford

Professional boxing record: 41-0

First to enter, we have Terence 'Bud' Crawford, the current undisputed welterweight champion, who holds an impressive record of 40-0 (31 by knockouts). His last two fights have seen him dominate the ring, first back in 2023 against Errol Sence Jr and, most recently, this year against Israil Madrimov. It's no wonder he has earned the top spot in Usyk's selection. Some of Crawford's career highlights have seen him becoming the undisputed lightweight champion back in 2017. This, and his wins as a junior welterweight and welterweight, saw him take home the title of three-division world champion. Crawford's next fight has yet to be confirmed, but after the success of 2024, there's no doubt he will carry on, looking to cement his name in the Boxing Hall of Fame as we go into 2025.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Professional boxing record: 62-2-2

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez came in at number two in Usyk's list. Mexican-born, Alvarez, is the current unified super middleweight world champion,​​ and has a whopping 62 wins and only two defeats to his name (39 by knockouts). As a young 20-year-old, Canelo became the youngest champion in the history of the WBC light middleweight division. His last fight showed him securing the win against Edgar Berlanga, going the full 12 rounds and winning via decision. As of yet, there has been no next opponent released, but after the recent call-out from YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, after his victory against Mike Tyson, could we see Alvarez jump on the crossover boxing bus?

Anthony Joshua

Professional boxing record: 28-4

Anthony Joshua took third place, a name debatable to many in the rank after his recent years, but nevertheless a solid pick. Joshua's 2024 saw him put in a dominant performance against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou, securing the win in round two via knockout, but the winning streak took a nose dive after losing out against Daniel Dubois by knockout in round five. A career highlight for Joshua saw him win gold at the London 2012 Olympics. During this time, Joshua cemented his name on the boxing scene, turning professional soon after.

Tyson Fury

Professional boxing record: 34-1-1