Highlights Oleksandr Usyk reflects on his late father's impact in an emotional interview, revealing how his father's death fuels his drive for success in the boxing ring.

Usyk's mental resilience has guided him to a record of 21-0, including victories over Anthony Joshua, setting the stage for his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury.

While Fury is known for his mind games, Usyk asserts that he has the psychological edge, refusing to engage in trash talk and prioritising setting a good example for his children and fans.

WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is preparing for one of the most important fights in his career so far, facing Tyson Fury for the title of boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion. There’s one thing he always thinks about going into these fights, and that is his late father, someone who he's recently spoken about to journalist and pundit Steve Bunce.

Usyk was ringside for last Saturday’s fight between Fury and MMA star Francis Ngannou, scoping out the competition. Following the fight, Usyk sat down in an interview with TNT Sports and opened up about his father’s death and the impact that it has had on him.

Oleksandr Usyk breaks down speaking about his late dad

He recalled his London 2012 victory, which saw him take on Clemente Russo and winning the heavyweight gold medal. His father was able to watch his son be crowned Olympic champion, but Usyk didn’t make it back in time for his father to see the gold medal in person. During the emotional interview, the Ukrainian revealed: “We were on the way back from London, and I was already in one of the cities in Ukraine. Three more days and I would have been leaving, but I was waiting for a supercar to arrive. I wanted to bring it with me and show him what a cool car I had. My mum called me at 3am and told me the news.”

Such heartbreak seems to have spurred Usyk on as he has maintained his golden form, with a record of 21-0, including wins over Anthony Joshua, something only two other boxers have been able to accomplish. He is writing his name in the history books as one of the greats, but puts it down to his father, who he says is always watching over him.

In the emotional interview, Usyk welled up as he told the interviewer that his father sometimes comes to him the day before a fight and smiles. When the interviewer replies, “he would be proud of you,” Usyk chokes up before responding: “He would say that.”

It is a chilling interview and reveals the mental resilience that has guided Usyk through such a successful career, something that sets him in good stead going into the Fury fight. While Fury is often known for his ability to play mind games in the build up to a fight, Usyk says that he has the psychological edge over The Gypsy King, saying: “I sit in his head like a little tractor driver.”

Video: Oleksandr Usyk gets emotional

Usyk has made his stance clear, though, he will not resort to any trash talk to push Fury psychologically, finishing off on the subject matter by saying: “I just can’t use dirty tricks. I have children and my sons watch me, many people watch and follow me.”

The fight had been scheduled to take place on the 23rd of December. However, after a more challenging than expected clash between Fury and Ngannou last weekend, it looks like the date might be pushed back to early 2024.