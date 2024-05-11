Highlights Oleksandr Usyk broke down when explaining how the loss of his father affects him before a big fight.

The Ukranian's dad passed away just days after he won gold at the Olympic Games back in 2012.

The 37-year-old is preparing to face Tyson Fury in what will be the biggest fight of his professional career.

Oleksandr Usyk broke down in tears when explaining how the loss of his father affects him before big fights. The Ukrainian heavyweight is expected to go head-to-head with rival Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia next week.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis in 1999 when he defeated Evander Holyfield.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia next weekend. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches.

One of Usyk's proudest achievements was winning a gold medal for Ukraine at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. His father; unfortunately, passed away after watching his son become a champion at the Games.

Usyk Broke Down in Tears When he Discussed his Late Father

Before the Ukrainian got home to celebrate with his father, he passed away. Usyk's decision to wait a few days for a new car meant he missed his final moments.

The 37-year-old was desperate to show his dad the luxury car after a life of hardship. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: He watched me become Olympic champion, but I didn't make it back in time to show him the gold medal. When I arrived he was already lying in the coffin.

"I handed him the medal, put it in his dead hand and then left the room. I was on my way back from London, I was already in Ukraine, three more days and I would have been home but I was waiting for a super-car to arrive. “I wanted to bring it with me and show him what a cool car I had. My mum called me at 3am to tell me the news.”

The Ukrainian Says his Father Comes to him Before a Big Fight

Usyk will be looking to make history in Saudi Arabia

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion says he still sees visions of his dad before big fights in his career. "Sometimes he comes to me the day before the fight,” he said with tears filling his eyes. "Don't cry. You're a man. Yes, sometimes he comes the day before the fight and smiles."

Usyk was recently seen clutching a Disney toy with a deep emotional meaning to him. The Ukrainian superstar landed in the country for the biggest fight of his career while clutching a cuddly Eeyore toy - and it's not the first time he's been spotted holding the Winnie The Pooh character either.

While he is confident of a positive result, his fight with Fury represents the sternest test of Usyk's career. He may boast an unbeaten 21-0 record, but most of those bouts took place at cruiserweight.

In his brief five-fight career at heavyweight, though, 'The Cat' has stitched together an impressive resume, with his two victories over Anthony Joshua being the most notable wins on his record. He will be hoping his father comes to him ahead of his blockbuster clash with 'The Gypsy King' next weekend.