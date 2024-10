A hilarious press conference reached its climax in London when Oleksandr Usyk pulled out items from his briefcase and even landed himself a Tyson Fury signature in the process.

The two fighters were in the England capital to promote and discuss their rematch later this year, and Usyk wasn’t going to pass on the opportunity for an autograph, as well as the chance to give the waiting press some laughter.

Oleksandr Usyk's Antics at Tyson Fury Press Conference

Dressed as a hitman, one-word answers, and a suspect briefcase were all included