Oleksandr Usyk never produces a dull moment before fights, and today is no different as he burst into an improvised rap during his face-off with Daniel Dubois.

Usyk was expected to be meeting British star Tyson Fury this year for the undisputed titles, but after negotiations collapsed he will now fulfil his mandatory against Dubois next month.

The Ukrainian has produced some iconic moments throughout his career outside the ring including dressing as the joker for his press conference with Anthony Joshua.

In another hilarious moment today, Usyk decided to channel his inner Eminem at a supposedly tense moment during a face-off at the launch press conference.

Usyk has been thrust into a contest with 'Dynamite' as a mandatory challenge for his unified world titles after failing to agree an undisputed contest with Fury.

The Ukrainian has made a huge impression on domestic soil and around the globe after dethroning Joshua in September 2021, before beating him in their lucrative Middle East rematch last year.

He will go into the contest as favourite given he will fight in Poland, with fans likely to roar him on against Dubois who struggled in his last outing.

The British heavyweight has chased his title shot via the WBA route after bouncing back following his surprise loss to Joe Joyce.

However, he looked unconvincing in his last outing being dropped three times by Kevin Lerena after appearing to suffer an injury, but he has downplayed fears after recovering to win.

Despite his struggle, Dubois has the confidence that he can become the first man to beat Usyk who has reigned as champion for so long.

Today the second and final leg of their launch tour touched down in the UK as the pair came together for a second consecutive press conference in London.

The fight will be staged in Wroclaw, Poland but will be broadcast with huge British interest in Dubois on home soil via the TNT Sports pay-per-view platform.

It was a star-studded panel which included promoter Frank Warren and even legendary fighter Prince Naseem Hamed whose son will compete on the undercard.

Dubois and Usyk were then brought to the front of the stage where they were encouraged to take part in another face-off, having already stared each other down at the fight venue.

After breaking their fierce glare, Usyk began to rap which left the audience and his promoter in hysterics despite it being in his native tongue.

Dubois' reaction was also comical given he tried to remain composed after the tense face-off, and could only afford a wry smile.

It is set to be an uphill battle for the Briton given the imperious record of Usyk who even reigned as undisputed champion at cruiserweight.

He has recently signed for Saudi Arabian promoter Skills Challenge, and will be hoping a win can propel him into a clash with Fury providing he agrees to terms for a clash next year.

Meanwhile, Dubois will know a win will see him put into that position for a fight with Fury that could be made much more easily, given the pair are under the same Queensberry Promotions stable.