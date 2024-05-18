Highlights Usyk makes history as undisputed heavyweight champion, defeating Fury in a thrilling match in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the favorite heading into the fight, suffered his first career defeat as a professional.

Despite his first defeat, Fury is already thinking about the October rematch, where he will be seeking revenge.

Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world after defeating Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this evening, becoming the first man since Lennox Lewis to hold all the belts in the division.

The 37-year-old scored a razor-thin split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an absorbing battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

Heading into the fight, it was in fact Fury who was the slight favourite, if you went by the odds, but it really was deemed a 50/50 fight. No one could call it, everyone had a different opinion, but it was The Cat who got the job done, becoming the first man to defeat the Brit in the process.

The Gypsy King was the bigger man, both in height and in weight, and it was heavily believed that that would give Fury the advantage and it would be because of that that he would be crowned undisputed. But the quick feet of the smaller man, and the precision of Usyk was simply too much to handle for the WBC champion.

Following the biggest win of his career to date, Usyk remains undefeated and now holds all the gold in the heavyweight division, the first time that's happened since 1999 and since Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield. 22 fights, 22 wins, no draws, no defeats.

As for Fury, he's suffered his first defeat as a professional, which will be a bitter pill to swallow, but he showed respect to his opponent in the immediate aftermath of the decision.

