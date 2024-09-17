Oleksandr Usyk was detained Tuesday at a Polish airport ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois mega-event Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usyk, the unified world heavyweight champion, is one of boxing's top talents and biggest stars. He's already beaten a who's who of elite fighters, including Tyson Fury, Dubois, and Joshua (twice). It's likely he intended to be one of the 96,000 people in attendance at the super fight to possibly scout a prospective opponent, as the victor could put themselves in a strong position to once again challenge for the sport's highest honour.

However, footage appears to show Usyk being detained by police at Krakow airport. In the clip, which you can watch below, uniformed security officers leading Usyk away. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. While a leading politician from Ukraine said Usyk had been arrested, the fighter's wife, Kate, posted on Instagram to allay any fears his fans may have.

Politician Says Oleksandry Usyk Was Arrested

Usyk's wife says 'everything is fine'

"Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at Krakow airport," Zhan Beleniuk, who is a politician from Ukraine, said. "The circumstances are being clarified."

Ukraine boxer Serge Lapin, who is a camp manager for Usyk, told fans to not worry. "Everything's fine," he said.

"The customs control service is neglecting its duties."

Footage of the arrest can be seen below:

Usyk's wife, Kate, meanwhile, said: "Everything is ok, everything is fine!

"Oleksandr will explain everything later! Nothing to be criminal ... good night to you all!"

Oleksandr Usyk Issues Statement

Heavyweight boxer said 'there was a misunderstanding'

In a statement, Usyk thanked Ukrainian diplomats and said that the incident was all a misunderstanding.

"There was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved," he said. "Thank you to everyone who was worried."

"Thank you Ukrainian diplomats for your support. And respect to Polish law enforcers, who perform their duties despite height, weight, arm range and regalia."

This is a developing story…