Oleksandr Usyk met Conor McGregor backstage and landed a knockout impression of the UFC star when the Irishman was walking away.

The two fighters were in the hallways of Wembley Stadium in London after Daniel Dubois shook up the combat sports world Saturday with an electrifying fifth-round finish over Anthony Joshua, to retain his IBF world heavyweight boxing championship. Dubois could fight Joshua once again in a second successive money-spinner, or lobby for a rematch with all-time great Usyk, having lost by knockout to the Ukrainian in a 2023 bout.

Usyk called McGregor a "crazy man" before mimicking McGregor's "billi strut" to perfection.

Oleksandr Usyk Lands Punch-Perfect Impression of Conor McGregor

McGregor seemed to invite boxing's heavyweight ruler to Marbella

McGregor and Usyk embraced backstage as the UFC star appeared to invite the two-weight boxing champ to Marbella, at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in mid-October. McGregor is part owner in the no-gloves fight firm. The exchange between the fighters was in the middle of an interview, and as the reporter commented on McGregor to Usyk, the veteran boxer can be heard saying: "Yes, yes, yes … crazy man."

Usyk then gives an impression of the "billi strut" walk that McGregor is known for — something he's done on video, in memes, and, of course, in the middle of the Octagon ahead of some of his biggest-ever MMA battles.

Watch it right here:

Bare Knuckle Fighting Champions is One of Many McGregor Investments

He once said he's "player owner"

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is one of many McGregor investments, as the fighter made a fortune with his drinks business, from Proper No. Twelve to Forged Irish Stout. He also has a flourishing media business in The MacLife. BKFC is his latest venture, capitalizing on the explosive growth of a type of fighting that was outlawed until recently.

McGregor's fighting future is uncertain, even though he was due to fight Michael Chandler on June 29 only to withdraw from the event citing a broken pinky toe. McGregor has two fights remaining on his current UFC contract, and would be free to leave the market-leading MMA firm after completing those bouts. He has been vocal about returning to the Octagon on X, but the UFC has yet to confirm his comeback.

McGregor has spoken before about being a "player-owner" at BKFC, referencing situations in which footballers take on player-manager roles in which they run, train, and, on occasion, play for the team. Competing in bare knuckle is perhaps one thing McGregor will do once he isn't contractually-bound to the UFC.