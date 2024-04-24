Highlights Oleksandr Usyk's team are having serious doubts about Tyson Fury stepping into the ring on the 18th of May.

Fury has already withdrawn a couple of times from fighting Usyk, once after being hury vs Francis Ngannou, then another time when he cut his eye in sparring.

Should Fury withdraw again, Usyk will fight Croat Filip Hrgovic instead.

Oleksandr Usyk and his team have already lined up a replacement fighter for Tyson Fury if the Briton were to pull out of their blockbuster clash once again in Saudi Arabia. The first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 25 years should be taking place next month in Riyadh when Fury, 35, and Usyk, 37, battle it out.

Fury, however, pulled out of the pair's originally scheduled bout back in February due to a nasty cut he suffered just above the eye in sparring a few weeks out from fight night. He did, though, appear to be in career-best shape before he was forced to delay the fight.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 24/04/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

The undefeated British heavyweight hasn't fought since his controversial split-decision victory over MMA star Francis Ngannou last year, and Usyk's promoter doesn't have much confidence that the two heavyweight champions will fulfill their two-fight deal if the Gypsy King was to be beaten next month.

Team Usyk on Tyson Fury Fight

They are starting to have serious doubts about the fight actually happening

Alex Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter, told Boxing Scene: "Usyk has actually had a triple camp for this fight. He started in September for the fight to take place last December. We showed up to the Ngannou fight to step in the ring to announce the fight for the undisputed. We were then meant to fight on February 17, then we were rescheduled for May. Tyson Fury has withdrawn four times already from this fight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has a reach of 85" compared to Oleksandr Usyk's 78".

"I’ve not got too much confidence in the rematch happening, by the way. If Tyson Fury loses, will he have the confidence to step inside the ring again? Theoretically he can, but we all know what happened in the rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson Fury's Replacement Should he Withdraw

Filip Hrgovic will step in

Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic has reportedly been eyed up as a replacement for Fury with concerns from Usyk's camp that he may pull out again. Hrgovic is currently scheduled to take on fellow British heavyweight Daniel Dubois on the 1st of June, but Krassyuk has claimed that he will get the call-up for the title showdown should anything happen to the Gypsy King.

"The IBF mandatory Filip Hrgovic will be the replacement if [Fury] does it again. He is getting ready for Daniel Dubois on the 1st of June, but instead he will have to be ready on May 18 to replace Tyson for any reason. Otherwise we will lose the [IBF] title. It was one of our conditions."

Punishment if Tyson Fury Withdraws

Fury may be forced to pay a big fee should he have to pull out of the bout in May. Saudi royal adviser Turki Alalshikh confirmed on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that both fighters would be required to pay their opponent a huge sum if they pulled out this time around.

"I guarantee both of the fighters £10m if someone escapes from the fight. This is the first thing, and the second thing – I guarantee a big fight on the same night for another one. Make the people around the world know if someone is scared and wants to escape from this fight. May 18 – we will have Tyson vs Usyk."

