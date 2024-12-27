Oleksandr Usyk established himself as one of the greatest fighters in the history of professional boxing when he outpointed Tyson Fury for the second straight time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to retain his unified world heavyweight championship.

In 23 attempts, no man has managed to defeat the masterful Ukrainian, who has achieved undisputed championship glory in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions since converting to the paid ranks after winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

As flawless as Usyk has been for the last 12 years, every aspiring world champion suffers setbacks at various points in their journey to the top. For 'The Cat' one of those came in 2006 at an amateur tournament between the USA and Ukraine that pitted 11 fighters from each country against each other. As fate would have it, the competition saw Usyk cross paths in the ring against two-time welterweight world champion 'Showtime' Shawn Porter. In their bout, the American would become one of a select group of men on the planet to have ever gotten the better of Usyk inside the squared circle.