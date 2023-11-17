Highlights Tyson Fury showed a different side to him at the press conference in London on the 16th of November, engaging in trash talk and attacking Oleksandr Uysk's promoter and manager.

Uysk remained composed and refused to engage in the trash talk, however, leaving Fury rattled and unable to dominate the mind games like he normally does.

Fury's discomposure and aggravation throughout the event suggests that he may be more shaken and unnerved than usual, possibly due to his recent knockdown by Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury will be looking to defend his heavyweight championship against WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk on the 17th of February next year in Saudi Arabia, as confirmed at their London press conference last night, but it wasn't the Tyson Fury of normal we'd come to expect at a big fight presser.

The WBC heavyweight champion began his usual press conference antics by cutting off Uysk’s promoter Aleksander Krassyuk, proclaiming he would be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world come next year. “Yous are all dossers, he’s getting knocked out,” he stated.

The Gypsy King even began attacking K2 Promotions boss and Uysk’s manager Egis Klimas, stating: “You two are going to be working for me, carrying my bags. Get the press conference going sausage, let your man talk."

During their heated face-off at the press conference, Fury also claimed he would do to Uysk what he did to fellow Ukrainian heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. When Krassyuk declared: “Let the belts come back home to Ukraine,” Fury responded bitterly, saying: “Rubbish. I already relieved one Ukrainian of all the belts, and I’ll relieve that idiot of the belts I gave him, including my Ring Magazine, that I only vacated last year, so I could win it back three times, sausage.”

Oleksandr Usyk did not engage with Tyson Fury

Despite Fury dominating the trash talk at this press conference, calling him “sausage, ugly little man, and rabbit,” Uysk remained very composed, calmly asking Fury: “Enough? My friend, have you stopped?” Uysk’s smirking silence and lack of response seemingly spurred Fury on, but also left him cutting a very rattled figure.

Fury isn't used to losing the mind games, and he usually has his opponent defeated before stepping into the ring with them. But this time around, it could be VERY different, and that's because Usyk refuses to engage with trash talk, something that will infuriate The Gypsy King, as it did last night in London.

Uysk has fought 21 times in his professional career, winning every single one of them, including a double header against Fury's bitter heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua. Fury even commented on his opponent's impressive record, but was quick to put it down by saying: “You beat the rest of them, but you ain’t beat Tyson Fury, sausage.”

“I’m very happy to be here, thank you so much everybody,” Usyk did say once Fury was done with his rather expletive monologue. “I speak more in the ring,” Usyk concluded, receiving an applause from the viewers in the process, something that seemingly annoyed Fury even further.

Fury then continued his confidence that he would win, however, by saying: “You can’t beat me. You can never beat me. If you beat me in your dreams you had better wake up and apologise.”

His discomposure and aggravation continued throughout the event, with followers and boxing fans agreeing he seemed more shaken and unnerved than usual, when he usually governs these events well. ‘Tyson Fury is raging!’ and ‘Ngannou got this man’s emotions all messed up,’ comments read.