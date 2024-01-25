Highlights Tyson Fury has once again taken the mick out of Oleksandr Usyk for wearing an earring, but he got truly humbled by the Ukrainian's response.

Oleksandr Usyk stunned Tyson Fury with the symbolism behind his earring after the WBC heavyweight champion once again taunted him about it. The two heavyweights recently came face-to-face in a Gloves Are Off-style face-off, as both men spoke about their upcoming undisputed fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 17th of February as part of the 'Ring of Fire' pay-per-view card.

The two undisputed heavyweights will finally battle it out to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999, and it's already got pretty personal in the last few months, mainly coming from the mouth of the Brit.

Fury comes into the bout having scraped a split decision victory against Francis Ngannou last year in what was an unexpectedly close fight, with the WBC champion even being dropped in what was the Cameroonian's first professional boxing bout. Usyk, meanwhile, had a more dominant last fight, although it didn't come without its controversy as a body shot from Daniel Dubois which dropped the Ukrainian to his knees was deemed a low blow.

Therefore, people remain pretty split on who will be the next undisputed heavyweight champion, if indeed there will be one crowned, with Fury the slight favourite among fans.

Tyson Fury mentions Oleksandr Usyk's earring

The Ukrainian responded in perfect fashion by revealing why he wears it

During the face-off interview, Fury spoke about Usyk's earring, taunting the Ukrainian with insults about his choice to wear one, although the Brit was hit with the humbling truth behind its real meaning.

Fury taunted: "I know he can't beat me, I know he can't. A man who wears an earring in his ear can never beat Tyson Fury. Ever. Not a chance. No one who wears earrings can beat me."

Asked whether he knew what Fury meant, Usyk replied: "Yes." He then explained the significance behind his earring, which appeared to slightly stun and momentarily humble The Gypsy King.

"I can explain about the earrings. It's a Ukrainian Cossack. They were the people who defended my country from our enemies for many years. This is just proof of my Cossack lineage. They never lost to anybody. There is no beauty or fashion in this."

Fury responded by somewhat sheepishly saying: "Listen, in Ukraine it means he is a good fighting man, for him, but where I'm from it means he's a p**** with an earring in."

This wasn't the first time Fury chose the Ukrainian's earring as a form of insult, as he barraged him with explicit insults at the opening press conference announcing the fight back in November of last year.

The Briton called Usyk 'a p**** with an earring, like a little girl' as the two squared up at an explosive press conference.

Having been training out in Saudi Arabia since the end of last year, The Gypsy King looks in great shape ahead of the bout, determined to put on a better performance than in his last fight against Ngannou with little being heard from Fury on social media.

The time for talking will soon be over for the pair as they gear up for the long-awaited clash to find out who is the best boxing heavyweight on the planet.