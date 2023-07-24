Oleksandr Usyk is looking seriously big right now, as an image has emerged of the heavyweight champion playing basketball ahead of his fight next month with Daniel Dubois.

Having started his career as a cruiserweight (200lbs), the Ukrainian quickly became the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO cruiserweight champion of the world, beating the likes of Krzysztof Glowacki, Michael Hunter, Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev, and Tony Bellew along the way.

Following his success at cruiserweight level, The Cat decided to move up to heavyweight level (200lbs+).

Oleksandr Usyk's time as a heavyweight boxer

Since his decision to move up divisions, Usyk’s physique has taken a familiar pattern, consistently adding weight before each opponent.

In his first heavyweight fight against Chazz Witherspoon, the Ukrainian weighed 215lbs, and then in his second fight against Derek Chisora, he weighed in at 217 1/2lbs.

By the time Usyk was challenging Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles in 2021, the Ukrainian tipped the scales at 221¼lbs and subsequently added another ½ lb before his rematch with the Watford-born boxer.

Oleksandr Usyk's current physique

Fans of boxing on Twitter were quick to notice the Ukrainian’s bulkier physique in a post made by talkSPORT's Michael Benson at the end of last week.

“I swear he’s bulked up,” “He looks a lot bigger,” "He’s a lot bigger, he might TKO Dubois," "He's bulking rapidly," and “He looks amazing here, I would say around 103kg, but maybe I’m wrong, angles can do a lot,” were just a few of the comments praising Usyk.

However, some have been slightly more negative about his new physique, as is always the way with social media it feels, with one Twitter user saying: “More weight he gains, the greater chance of him losing! He is not a power puncher or anything close to it! More weight he gains is gonna hurt him badly.”

What happened to Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury?

In recent history, the Ukrainian has been targeting a bout with The Gypsy King Tyson Fury, and has been gaining weight in anticipation of the fight.

The pair were due to face each other at the end of April 2023, however, despite Usyk agreeing to a 70/30 purse split in his opponent's favour, negotiations once again broke down over a rematch clause.

The fight was then tipped to take place in Saudi Arabia in December, but has again been pushed back with Fury’s promoter Frank Warren stating to talkSPORT: "He will not be fighting on the Skill Challenge show in December because they're talking about their show now being postponed until January. We have to make things happen, we can't wait for people to make things happen. We tried to make it happen three times already this year with Usyk, contrary to all of the social media c***, and he didn't want it."

Usyk has had plenty of time to work on his physique, meanwhile, with the Ukrainian’s last fight coming against former heavyweight champion Joshua 11 months ago, in which The Cat beat the British boxer by split decision.

Despite all the speculation surrounding a fight between Usyk and Fury, the Ukrainian will next be stepping into the ring to fight British boxer Daniel Dubois.

The bout will take place at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on the 26th of August.