Highlights Michael Hunter believes Oleksandr Usyk has 'a lot of holes in his style' despite winning all the heavyweight gold.

The American believes Tyson Fury could reverse the form in their rematch.

Hunter says that Usyk's discipline is the major factor behind his success.

Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed world heavyweight champion in just his sixth fight in the division on Saturday night when he beat Tyson Fury by split decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In 22 professional outings, nobody has been able to topple the 37-year-old Ukrainian. However, his former opponent, Michael Hunter, claims that there's nothing 'that special' about what Usyk does in the ring.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has insisted that his fighter plans to exercise his contractual rematch clause, with the second contest between the pair likely to take place in October this year. Hunter, who fell to the only defeat of his professional career so far when he lost to 'The Cat' in 2017, believes Fury has what it takes to overcome his setback in the first fight.

Related Why Oleksandr Usyk is So Effective as a Heavyweight Explained Usyk has had just a handful of fights at heavyweight, but has already proven himself to be the best of his era...

Michael Hunter Claims Fury Can Beat Usyk in Rematch

'The Gypsy King' has been praised by Hunter

In an interview with Boxing Social. Hunter expressed his admiration for the Brit. He stated:

"I think that this [recent version] is one of the best Tyson Fury’s that you’ve seen. He’s been spotty. He has a certain peak, but he doesn’t stay at that peak and Usyk has been frightening at a higher level and staying consistent. I think that’s what everyone kind of recognises, that he has the potential, but he’s been up and down."

Hunter continued: "You’ve got to ring that certain lifestyle outside of the ring and I think that‘s where the victory was won from Usyk. He lives a certain lifestyle, inside and outside of the ring. He’s a god-fearing man. I just think the mental fortitude pushed him through this fight and it doesn't surprise me at all."

Despite praising Usyk's iron will, the American doesn't believe that the new heavyweight king is unbeatable, claiming that he saw 'a lot of different holes' in Usyk's style when they shared the ring for 12 rounds.

"I would love to fight him again. I don’t know if I’ll get that opportunity but when I fought him, I saw a lot of different holes. Even now, you can see that there’s nothing super special about him. He’s not super fast, he’s not super strong. His main thing is discipline. He has a great team as well. That was another negative and fault of mine. I haven’t had a great team and great support like he has. People that have a greater understanding of how you work, push you where you’re weak and stop you when you’re going too hard, that’s a very, very important thing when it comes to boxing."

If Hunter's assessment is correct, there are plenty of reasons for Fury to be optimistic that he can turn the tide against Usyk next time out. If everything stays on schedule, the second fight should take place in less than 12 months.