Oleksandr Usyk has become an unlikely source of defence for Anthony Joshua.

Joshua returned to the ring in April, after back-to-back defeats against the Ukrainian, beating Jermaine Franklin on points in London.

Many expected 'AJ' to return to his power-punching demolition jobs, but it was a more tactical performance which left fans and pundits alike voicing their widespread criticism.

Even the likes of boxing legend Carl Froch, a previous ally of Joshua, have cast doubt on his ability to win upcoming fights including his planned meeting with Deontay Wilder.

Froch slams Joshua

'The Cobra' has been a significant voice doubting Joshua, recently comparing him to the lion out of the famous Wizard Of Oz movie.

He told talkSPORT: "The way Anthony Joshua fights at the minute, which is a bit nervous, a bit scared, he's not offensive, he's not aggressive, he's not tenacious like he used to be.

"I just feel like he needs some help, he needs the right cornerman, the right training camp and the right sparring.

"I think the Dillian Whyte fight is a good fight for him. If he does a job on him, people are gonna start to believe and think, 'Okay, he's ready.'

"But if he jumps in with Wilder straight away, he's getting knocked out."

Joshua is expected to meet Wilder in Saudi Arabia this December and will likely turn down any opportunity from Tyson Fury to fight in the meantime.

It is a high-risk clash for the former two-time champion though, who could find himself further than ever from the world-title picture with a fourth career defeat.

Usyk hits back for AJ

Despite having touched gloves with Joshua twice, Usyk has clearly formed a respectful bond with his conquered rival.

He said in an interview with Boxing King Media: "I think he just needs a little more time to recover.

"He’s a great fighter and a great personality. And who are those people who judge him? Who are the judges?

"Have they ever entered the ring? Have they ever trained and felt that pain? They have no right to say so.

“If you want to talk about a fighter, you have to at least once in your life get into the ring and have a sparring session."

Joshua burst into an uncharacteristic rant following his last defeat to Usyk, which showed his frustration at the way recent events have unfolded.

However, he has formed a good relationship with new trainer Derrick James and will be hoping for two more wins under his stewardship this year to breathe new life into his career.